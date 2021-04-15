Wishpond Launches Marketing Funnels Product Enabling SMBs to Improve Their Online Success

The Marketing Funnels product significantly increases the effectiveness of marketing websites and campaigns by turning marketing leads into customers.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) ("Wishpond" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in all-in-one digital marketing solutions that empower businesses to achieve success online, is pleased to announce another expansion to the Wishpond platform with its new Marketing Funnels product. Wishpond's Marketing Funnels helps businesses and entrepreneurs monetize their website traffic by converting clicks and marketing leads into customers through an online step-by-step funnel process. The Marketing Funnels product is easy to setup and collects user data using a series of online forms and selection pages. The end result for businesses is more leads, higher conversion rates, better insights on customers, more targeted follow-ups and improved online sales.

"We're dedicated to finding new ways for small businesses to achieve better success online," said Jordan Gutierrez, Wishpond's Chief Operating Officer. "Often, the specific steps users go through on a website will determine the success or failure of a campaign. Wishpond's Marketing Funnels gives businesses full control over what users will see, and when. It enables businesses to create websites and campaigns with higher conversion rates and reduced shopping cart abandonment rates, resulting in a better return on investment (ROI). The impact can be remarkable."

While Marketing Funnels was primarily designed to help increase front-end conversion rates, it has the added benefit of being able to reduce the likelihood of cart abandonment. According to data from the Baymard Institute, the average shopping cart abandonment rate in 2020 was 69.57%. By being able to send targeted follow-up emails and SMS messages, businesses now have the power to re-engage users by sending them back to the exact step in the sales process they dropped out on.

Marketing Funnels are particularly valuable for businesses in industries where there are lengthy information requests or cumbersome forms needed to process customer requests. Common use cases for this include online product sales, mortgage applications, small business loans, vacation planning, life insurance/group benefit applications, course registrations, pricing requests, service quotes and more.

Marketing Funnels can also be used in tandem with other marketing campaigns to increase the lifetime value of customers by adding upsell options to ecommerce pages and stores. Wishpond's new Marketing Funnels product also operates synergistically with our recently announced Wishpond Payments product to increase upsell opportunities and ROI at throughout the purchasing process.

Wishpond Marketing Funnels can be accessed at: www.wishpond.com/marketing-funnels/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ali Tajskandar"

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities from one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces entire marketing functions in an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 2,900 customers who are primarily small-to-medium size businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors – including, but not limited to, the availability of funds, acceptance, integration, development and adoption of the Company's products, competition and general market conditions – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

For further information: Pardeep S. Sangha, Investor Relations, Wishpond Technologies Ltd., [email protected], 604-572-6392; Kellen Davison, Communications, Wishpond Technologies Ltd., [email protected], 604-759-5568