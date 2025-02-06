Wishpond Files Patent for Human Takeover Technology for Automated AI Call Agents and Provides Commentary on Trade and Tariffs Impact

Wishpond files a patent application for innovative human takeover technology for automated AI call agents, enabling seamless call transitions from AI call agents to human operators during complex conversations.

Wishpond's business remains unaffected by the U.S.- Canada trade uncertainties, as its AI-enabled marketing solutions operate in a fully digital environment, insulating the Company from tariff-related disruptions while benefiting from strong demand for Canadian technology and a favorable U.S. dollar exchange rate.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of AI-enabled marketing solutions for businesses, is pleased to announce that it has filed a non-provisional utility patent application, entitled "Human Takeover in a Virtual AI Representative", for its human takeover technology which allows human operators to seamlessly assume control of a call from an automated AI call agent when necessary. This innovation bridges the gap between AI-driven interactions and human oversight, ensuring smooth and contextually rich customer experiences.

Wishpond's human takeover technology is already implemented in the Company's SalesCloser AI ("SalesCloser") product, an automated AI call agent for handling incoming and outgoing calls for businesses. Human takeover technology further enhances SalesCloser's capabilities by enabling a seamless transfer of call control from AI to a human operator during complex conversations. By stating a secret word, users can trigger the transition without interrupting the flow or context of the interaction. The Company views this feature as particularly valuable in fields such as customer service, where clear communication and customer satisfaction are critical, or in healthcare, where conversations must be managed with the highest sensitivity and accuracy. Human takeover technology bridges the gap between AI efficiency and human intuition, ensuring that interactions remain smooth, sensitive, and responsive to user needs.

Ali Tajskandar, CEO of Wishpond, commented: "We believe that our innovative human takeover technology is a game-changer for businesses relying on AI driven customer interactions. By allowing a seamless handoff to human operators through a predefined secret word, this feature empowers users to maintain an uninterrupted flow of communication while preserving context and continuity. Designed for high-sensitivity environments such as customer service and healthcare, it ensures that complex interactions requiring human judgment and emotional intelligence are handled with care and precision. This patent application underscores our commitment to creating AI solutions that balance technological efficiency with human intuition, ensuring exceptional user experiences across industries."

This marks Wishpond's third patent application filing, underscoring the Company's dedication to innovation and strengthening its position as a market leader in AI enabled technology solutions. The Company believes its human takeover technology represents a significant advancement in AI to human collaboration, providing a robust solution that enhances flexibility and responsiveness. With this innovation, Wishpond continues to contribute meaningful AI advancements, delivering tools that empower businesses to excel in competitive markets.

Wishpond's Business Model Resilient to U.S.-Canada Tariffs

Wishpond also announces that the ongoing uncertainty surrounding U.S.-Canada trade relations are expected to have no material impact on the Company's business. Wishpond's AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions operate in a fully digital environment, making the Company resistant to tariff-related disruptions. Even if trade tensions escalate or persist for an extended period of time, Wishpond expects its business model to remain unaffected in any material manner. With a diverse revenue base spanning Canada, the United States, the UK, Australia, and other international markets, Wishpond remains focused on expanding its global footprint. The adoption of SalesCloser is expected to further accelerate growth opportunities across multiple regions, reinforcing the Company's resilience in an evolving economic landscape.

In addition, Wishpond is well positioned to benefit from the current high sentiment to buy products from Canadian technology companies, as demand for its AI-driven solutions continues to rise among small and medium-sized enterprises. Moreover, with the majority of its products priced in U.S. dollars, the Company is poised to benefit from a stronger U.S. currency, further strengthening its long-term financial position.

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Wishpond is a Vancouver-based provider of AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions that help businesses grow more efficiently. The Company's vision is to create a fully autonomous AI-enabled platform that streamlines the entire customer acquisition journey, from lead generation and engagement to deal closure, enabling businesses to scale cost-effectively while driving higher conversions. Wishpond offers an all-in-one marketing suite that integrates AI-driven tools such as an AI Website Builder, AI Email Automation, and SalesCloser AI, a conversational AI-based virtual sales agent that leverages generative AI to conduct personalized sales calls and product demos, increasing efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing customer satisfaction. With a focus on innovation, Wishpond has filed multiple patent applications in conversational AI, reinforcing its leadership in AI-enabled marketing automation. The Company serves small-to-medium-sized businesses across various industries, providing a powerful yet cost-effective alternative to fragmented marketing solutions. Wishpond employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model, generating most of its revenue from subscription-based recurring revenue, which ensures strong revenue predictability and cash flow visibility while continuously expanding its AI capabilities. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com .

