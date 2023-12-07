Wishpond Files Patent for AI Enabled Virtual Representative; the Technology Powering Wishpond's SalesCloser AI

Wishpond files a utility patent for the innovative technology behind the Company's groundbreaking SalesCloser AI product that is expected to launch later this year.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that the Company has filed a non-provisional utility patent, entitled Virtual Artificial Intelligence (AI) Representative, to protect the underlying technologies of its upcoming SalesCloser AI platform that can perform automated demos, calls and presentations. The technology is a breakthrough in AI-powered presentation technology utilizing advanced large language models and deep learning techniques for voice synthesis. This innovative AI-based platform acts as a "Virtual AI Representative'' and can engage in conversations and deliver presentations in real-time through various meeting applications, showcasing its versatility and efficiency.

Watch SalesCloserAI take on insurance customers.

"Wishpond is at the forefront of the marketing industry and leading the way in creating innovative new AI-powered marketing solutions," said Ali Tajskandar, CEO of Wishpond. "Artificial Intelligence is having an enormous impact in changing the way companies market their products and businesses. Wishpond is developing a comprehensive suite of AI-based marketing and sales solutions and this patent application for a Virtual AI Representative is a key element in our development roadmap as it will be powering our SalesCloser AI solution that will be launched very soon."

Ali Tajskandar further adds, "We recognize the importance for Wishpond to stay ahead of the competition and protect its intellectual property and technology. Our Virtual AI Representative not only answers questions but also showcases a business's product and participates in interactive sales calls. The seamless flow of the conversation, combined with the highly personalized nature of the presentation, sets our Virtual AI Representative apart. Its 24/7 availability in different languages makes it an invaluable resource for companies aiming to scale their operations cost effectively. By leveraging this technology, businesses can maintain a high standard of service across the board, ensuring consistent quality and efficiency in their interactions and presentations."

At the core of this innovative system is a trainable state machine, adept at adjusting to diverse scenarios to provide both context and a personalized touch to each presentation. This ensures that the content delivered is not only relevant but also tailored to the audience's needs and preferences. Working in tandem with the state machine is a controller unit, functioning as the central brain of the invention, as it meticulously oversees numerous threads throughout the presentation, ensuring a smooth and coherent flow of information and interaction, minimal delay and a natural conversation flow. The Virtual AI Representative can manage a zoom call during conversations, displaying context-related and personalized visuals that enhance the engagement and relatability of the presentation. The visual aids play a crucial role in creating a more immersive and interactive experience for the participants.

The state machine is also highly adaptable to different applications. Wishpond expects that the Virtual AI Representative can be adapted for different industries for use as AI instructors that can demo products and features, AI enabled customer service representatives, tutors, financial planners, healthcare attendants, receptionists etc. We believe that there are a number of use cases such as market research and data collection, translation services, behavioral therapy, autoresponders, education, and many more that will evolve over time.

Please click on the link to see a short demo of SalesCloser AI that uses the Virtual AI Representative technology: https://youtu.be/NI_brpwTZIU

Wishpond has been testing its SalesCloser AI product internally over the last month and is accepting companies to sign up for beta testing. Companies are invited to join the waitlist at https://salescloser.ai/

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond is a leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company's Propel IQ platform offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, ad management, referral marketing, sales conversion, and outbound sales automation capabilities on one integrated platform. The Company has also developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions, including an AI powered website builder, an AI email automation tool, an AI Sales Agent and continues to add new AI enabled features and applications. Wishpond replaces disparate marketing solutions with an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 4,000 customers who are primarily small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where most of the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

Cautionary & Forward-Looking Statements

