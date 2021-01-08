Wishpond Completes Acquisition of Invigo Media Corp., a Leader in Providing Digital Marketing Solutions to Medical Clinics

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

The acquisition of Invigo is immediately accretive to Wishpond, expands Wishpond's business into the medical and digital health sectors and will help to accelerate Wishpond's product roadmap.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) ("Wishpond" or the "Company"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its previously announced acquisition of substantially all the assets of Invigo Media Corp. and its affiliates, EverGenius LLC, and Invigo Media LLC (the "Invigo Group" or "Invigo"). Based in Surrey, BC, Invigo is a profitable and growing marketing technology and services company primarily focused on serving medical clinics. Over the last six months Invigo has achieved an annualized revenue run-rate of approximately $2.7M and EBITDA(1) margins exceeding 20%. Invigo's sales have been growing at over 20% compound annual growth rate over the past three years.

"We are pleased to welcome Bob Mangat and the Invigo team of highly specialized medical marketing experts to the Wishpond family," said Ali Tajskandar, Wishpond's Chairman and CEO. "We share the same overarching goal of making digital marketing accessible for small-to-medium-sized businesses and helping them achieve success online. Furthermore, we are delighted to have chosen Invigo as Wishpond's first acquisition which is in line with our strategy to grow inorganically through tuck-in acquisitions of marketing & sales technology companies and marketing agencies."

Founded in 2015, Invigo is revolutionizing medical marketing practices through a comprehensive range of digital marketing services for medical clinics throughout the United States and Canada. Invigo has generated thousands of leads/patients using a systematic and formulaic marketing process. Invigo has served some of the leading medical companies across numerous industries including health & wellness, cosmetic dentistry, plastic surgery, orthopedics, cardiology, dentistry, dermatology, pain management and ophthalmology. Invigo helps medical practitioners grow their clinical practices through a comprehensive range of marketing, web and social media services.

Invigo has also developed its own proprietary technology solutions providing advanced client relationship management and performance marketing tools which are complementary to Wishpond's "all-in-one" marketing platform and will help to accelerate Wishpond's own product roadmap. Over the past five years, the Invigo Group has developed a comprehensive client retention and relationship management software, EverGenius, tailored to the medical and adjacent industries designed to generate, nurture, and convert leads from a centralized platform. The platform's key features include customer relationship management (CRM), reputation management, call tracking, marketing automation tools, mobile marketing through SMS, pay per click management, sales funnels, and analytics.

Invigo's growth model is based on a predictable sales engine to medical customers that has generated strong cash flow. Invigo's revenue is substantially subscription-based recurring revenue, which provides high revenue and cash flow visibility. Invigo will continue to be operated with the assistance of its proven founder Bob Mangat, an industry veteran and expert of digital and offline marketing strategies.

"We look forward to working with the Wishpond team and further expanding our reach within the digital health sector and adjacent verticals across North America," said Invigo Group founder Bob Mangat. "Furthermore, I believe Invigo can greatly benefit from leveraging Wishpond's marketing expertise and resources, leading to increased growth in the business."

In consideration for the acquisition of Invigo, Wishpond provided a cash payment of $835,000 and a two-year performance earn-out that may be paid in cash, Wishpond common shares (each, a "Share"), or a combination thereof, at the company's discretion. The two year earn-out will be based on Adjusted EBITDA(2) of the acquired business and is payable on a quarterly basis. Based on the business's projected post-closing EBITDA, the Company anticipates the total purchase price to be approximately $3 million, including the closing cash payment and the earn-out payments. The asset purchase agreement provides the maximum aggregate value of all earn-out payments will not exceed $10 million. Any Shares will be issued at a deemed price per Share equal to the prior 5-day VWAP of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on the payment date. Any Shares issued in connection with the earn-out will be subject to a restricted period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation and sales conversion capabilities from one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces entire marketing functions in an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 2,000 customers who are primarily small-to-medium size businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

