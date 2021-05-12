Wishpond Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

High-growth digital marketing technology company adds OCTQB listing to capitalize on customer and investor interest in the United States.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQB: WPNDF) ("Wishpond" or the "Company"), a provider of "all-in-one" digital marketing solutions that empower businesses to achieve success online, is pleased to announce that it has received approval to begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"). Shares of Wishpond will trade under the ticker "WPNDF" as of May 12, 2021. The OTCQB is a Venture Market that was established as a premier market for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies to gain exposure to a wider network of investors.

"We are very excited to be expanding our U.S. capital markets strategy and for the opportunities the OTCQB provides to Wishpond's current and prospective shareholders. In 2020, Wishpond accomplished record annual revenues and commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and has already closed two acquisitions in 2021." said Ali Tajskandar, Wishpond's Chairman and CEO. "As we continue to expand our product offerings through strategic acquisitions, we expect our ambitious growth plans to be facilitated by broadening our investor community and increasing our liquidity in the North American markets."

Over the last three years, Wishpond has achieved an average year-over-year growth rate of 40%+, and is projected to grow more than 70% in 2021 due to Wishpond's aggressive acquisition and sales expansion strategy. The market for Wishpond's solutions is large on a global scale as countless small businesses look for ways to start and expand their online sales efforts. In the last year, Wishpond has been a key partner of 2,900+ businesses helping them achieve success online. Currently, 70% of Wishpond's customers are from the U.S.

U.S. investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/WPNDF/overview . U.S. investors can learn more about Wishpond's exciting growth story at - https://www.wishpond.com/investors/ . There will be no change to Wishpond's trading under the TSX Venture Exchange symbol "WISH".

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities from one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces entire marketing functions in an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 2,900 customers who are primarily small-to-medium size businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com .

About OTCQB

The OTCQB® Venture Market is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage US and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. The ability to have the Company's shares electronically transferred between brokerages in the US is significantly more convenient and reduces the costs incurred in trading shares. When shares are able to trade electronically, existing investors benefit from greater liquidity and execution speeds, while opening the door to new investors that may have been previously restricted from the Company's shares.

