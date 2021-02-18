Wishpond Appoints PI Financial as Market Maker

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of marketing focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a market-making agreement with PI Financial Corp. ("PI") pursuant to which PI has agreed to provide market making services to the Company in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable laws.

PI will trade the securities of the Company on the TSXV for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by PI, the Company will pay PI a monthly cash fee of $5,000 for a minimum term of three months and renewable thereafter. The Company and PI are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. PI will not receive shares or other securities as compensation. The capital used for market making will be provided by PI.

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation and sales conversion capabilities from one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces entire marketing functions in an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 2,000 customers who are primarily small-to-medium size businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. Wishpond employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

About PI Financial Corp.

PI Financial Corp. is a leading, independent investment dealer which provides a full range of investment products and services for individual, corporate and institutional investors.

Founded in 1982, PI has become one of Canada's largest independent dealers with over 300 employees from Toronto west to our headquarters in Vancouver, BC. In 2019 PI was named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by the Report on Business magazine. As one of Canada's top investment banks for small to mid-cap Canadian companies, PI provides expertise across a variety of growth sectors. PI's Capital Markets professionals deliver a full range of research, investment banking, advisory, and institutional sales & trading services.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Ali Tajskandar"

Ali Tajskandar, Director and Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Company's publicly available disclosure documents under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, any information released or received with respect to the Company may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors – including the availability of funds, acceptance of the Company's products, competition, and general market conditions – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR, (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

For further information: Pardeep S. Sangha, Investor Relations, Wishpond Technologies Ltd., [email protected], 604-572-6392, www.wishpond.com