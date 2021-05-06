Wishpond Announces Third Annual SMX Growth Summit

The leading virtual conference on digital and social media marketing will feature 12 industry experts sharing their best practices and strategies to increase online engagement, grow audiences and drive more sales.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) ("Wishpond" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in all-in-one digital marketing solutions that empower businesses to achieve success online, is pleased to announce that its third annual Wishpond SMX Growth Summit will take place on June 3, 2021. The free all-day virtual event will feature 12 expert speakers from companies such as Thinkific, Visme, Agorapulse, Smart Marketer, Ecommercetech.io, and others; sharing best practices and strategies related to digital and social media marketing that will enable businesses to utilize social media to grow their online audiences and drive more sales.

Wishpond's SMX Growth Summit is geared towards agencies, marketing professionals, entrepreneurs and small business owners. Businesses are increasingly turning to digital marketing and social media channels to reach customers and expand sales. With increasing competition in the social media landscape, it has become more important than ever to develop the right strategies to achieve an efficient return on investment (ROI) online. The SMX Growth Summit will feature stories and actionable insights on how small businesses can amplify business growth with the effective use of social media. Marketers, entrepreneurs and business owners will gain the knowledge and learn the strategies they need to increase followers and grow their business.

"Wishpond's SMX Growth Summit has grown significantly over the past two years and is quickly becoming one of the leading virtual conferences on digital and social media marketing," said Jordan Gutierrez, Wishpond's Chief Operating Officer. "Social promotions are one of the core components of the Wishpond platform that have enabled us to achieve record revenue growth in 2020. This is a critical time for small businesses to stay up to date on social media marketing trends to develop quality plans to increase revenue and improve customer relationships. Many industry reports speak to the significant increase in social media spending in 2020 and its importance in the coming years."

The speaker lineup for the Wishpond SMX Summit includes decades of collective social media expertise. These expert speakers will share their stories and actionable tips on how to grow your business, including how to increase your YouTube following, boost sales with TikTok advertising, and how to develop revenue with influencers. Some of the topics that are expected to be covered include:

How to launch your first Influencer marketing program

Repurposing your content for social media

Creating revenue for your business with TikTok Ads

Ten best practices to Grow on YouTube

Mindful Social Media Practices

Giveaways that get leads and sales

Growing sales using Facebook groups

Tickets for the free event can be obtained at: https://www.smxgrowthsummit.com . The event will be webcast live on June 3, 2021 and provides an opportunity for viewers to engage in a Q&A session with industry experts. Access to a free recording of the event will also be provided to registrants.

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities from one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces entire marketing functions in an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 2,900 customers who are primarily small-to-medium size businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com .

