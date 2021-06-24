Wishpond Announces the Commencement of Trading on OTCQX

Upgrading from OTCQB Venture Market to the OTCQX® Best Market is expected to accelerate Wishpond's customer and investor interest in the United States.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) ("Wishpond" or the "Company"), a provider of "all-in-one" digital marketing solutions that empower businesses to achieve success online, is pleased to announce that the Company's listing on the OTCQB Venture Market has been upgraded to the OTCQX® Best Market, and its common shares will begin trading today on the OTCQX® Best Market (the "OTCQX") under the ticker symbol "WPNDF".

"Our graduation from the OTCQB Venture Market to the OTCQX® Best Market marks an important milestone in the Company's history," remarked Ali Tajskandar, Chairman and CEO of Wishpond. "The OTCQX® Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets, and we believe that trading on the OTCQX will enhance the visibility and availability of the Company's shares to U.S. investors. Furthermore, we are delighted to have been granted an approval to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market only weeks after commencing trading on the OTCQB Venture Market."

To qualify for the OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. The OTCQX market includes both multinational companies seeking access to U.S. investors and domestic growth companies. To be traded on this tier, companies must undergo a qualitative review by OTC Markets Group.

U.S. investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/WPNDF/overview. Investors can also learn more about Wishpond's exciting growth story at https://www.wishpond.com/investors/ . There will be no change to Wishpond's Canadian listing as the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WISH".

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities from one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces entire marketing functions in an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 3,000 customers who are primarily small-to-medium size businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH" and on the OTCQX Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com .

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, the OTC Markets Groups connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Forward Looking Disclaimer

Statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its subsidiaries and the industries in which they operate, including statements about, among other things, expectations, beliefs, plans, future operations, origination of additional targets in which the Company may hold an interest and acquisition opportunities for the Company, business and acquisition strategies, opportunities, objectives, prospects, assumptions, including those related to trends and prospects, and future events and performance. Sentences and phrases containing or modified by words such as "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "intend", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targets", "projects", "is designed to", "strategy", "should", "believe", "contemplate" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions, are not historical facts and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statements has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the continuous disclosure materials of the Company which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

