Wishpond Announces Filing of Final Short-Form Prospectus for Previously Announced $7 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) ("Wishpond" or the "Company"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases dated January 14, 2021 and January 20, 2021, the Company has filed a final short form prospectus with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Québec, in connection with its previously announced bought deal offering (the "Offering") of 4,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Base Shares") at a price of $1.75 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $7,000,000 through a syndicate of underwriters led by Beacon Securities Limited and including PI Financial Corp., Desjardins Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc. and Paradigm Capital Inc. (together, the "Underwriters").

The Company has also granted the Underwriters the option, exercisable in whole or in part, at the sole discretion of the Underwriters, at any time up to 30 days following the closing date of the Offering to purchase up to an additional 600,000 common shares of the Company (the "Over-Allotment Shares" and together with the Base Shares, the "Offered Shares") at a price of $1.75 per share.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on February 9, 2021, or such other date as may be agreed by the Company and the Underwriters, acting reasonably.

The TSX Venture Exchange has conditionally approved the Offering and the listing of the Offered Shares, subject to customary conditions.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Wishpond Technologies Corp.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation and sales conversion capabilities from one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces entire marketing functions in an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 2,000 customers who are primarily small-to-medium size businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

