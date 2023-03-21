Wishpond Announces Date for Inaugural Virtual Investor Day

2023 Virtual Investor Day event on Tuesday, April 4th at 10:00 AM PT ( 1:00 PM ET )

VANCOUVER, BC, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that it will be hosting its inaugural Virtual Investor Day event on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00am PT (1:00pm ET).

Wishpond's senior management team will be presenting an overview of the Company's business along with updates from business unit leaders, acquisition strategy, and future outlook. In addition, Lloyed Lobo, Director of Wishpond and a renowned speaker and marketing technology visionary, will provide a presentation on the current trends in digital marketing. Registrants will also be able to view a product demo of Wishpond's recently launched next generation marketing technology platform, Propel IQ, as well as a showcase of Wishpond's new Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered Landing Page Builder.

Investor Day Details:

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET) Registration: https://investor.wishpond.com/investor-day-march-2023/

After registering for the event, registered participants will receive an email confirmation with a link to join on the day of the event.

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities on one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces disparate marketing solutions with an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 4,000 customers who are primarily small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

