Wishpond Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQB: WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce it will release its First Quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021 before market open on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The Company will also hold a live video webinar to discuss results on the same day at 12:00 pm EST (9:00 am PST). The call will be hosted by: Ali Tajskandar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Juan Leal, Chief Financial Officer, and Pardeep S. Sangha, Head of Investor Relations.

Webinar Details:

Date: May 27, 2021



Time: 12:00 pm EST (9:00 am PST)



Dial-in: +1 778 907 2071 (Vancouver local)

+1 647 374 4685 (Toronto local)



Meeting ID #: 980 6072 7808

To register for the webinar, please visit the following URL:

https://www.wishpond.com/events/67728/q1-21-financial/

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities from one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces entire marketing functions in an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 2,900 customers who are primarily small-to-medium size businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH".

For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com .

