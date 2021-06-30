Wishpond and Stukent Partner to Bring Digital Marketing and Social Media Expertise to Colleges and Universities

Major educational institutions in the U.S. and Canada use Wishpond's solutions on Stukent's digital courseware platform.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) ("Wishpond" or the "Company"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce a partnership with Stukent, Inc. ("Stukent"), a digital courseware provider, to introduce new real-world digital marketing and social media assignments with Wishpond's technology on Stukent's platform.

Since 2017, thousands of students have used Wishpond technology on Stukent's platform gaining valuable experience in how to perform foundational digital marketing and social media tactics to grow a business. Major education institutions that have consistently used Wishpond on Stukent include Dartmouth College, The Ohio State University, University of Florida, Gonzaga, BCIT, Frostburg University, and others.

"Today's students that are taking marketing courses have the potential to be catalysts for growth during a time of significant economic recovery," said Stuart Draper, CEO of Stukent. "We are excited about pairing our innovative platform with Wishpond's industry-leading technology and expertise to support these future business leaders."

To mark the partnership announcement Wishpond is adding new Email Marketing Automation coursework to the existing curriculum which includes Digital Marketing Essentials and Social Media Management textbooks.

"My students are really impressed with the design and functions of Wishpond, and I would love to see more students learning with this type of hands-on experience," said Dr. Lilly Ye, Associate Professor of Marketing at Frostburg University.

For higher education institutions interested in leveraging Wishpond on Stukent, visit, https://www.stukent.com/higher-ed/.

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities from one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces entire marketing functions in an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 3,000 customers who are primarily small-to-medium size businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH" and on the OTCQX Venture Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com .

About Stukent, Inc.

Stukent, Inc. provides digital courseware and simulation for high schools and higher education while fulfilling its mission to help educators help students help the world. Stukent products, which are used by over 5,000 instructors in over 50 countries, include first-in-the-world simulations, continuously updated digital courseware and expert mentoring sessions by industry professionals.

