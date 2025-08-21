Wishpond Advances IP Portfolio with Patent Filing for Self-Testing Technology

Wishpond files patent application for its new self-testing technology that strengthens its virtual AI agents with rigorous pre-engagement simulations, bringing more human-like accuracy and reliability to customer interactions.

This is the fourth patent application Wishpond has filed, reinforcing its leadership in AI-driven marketing technology. The Self-Testing technology is already being used with Wishpond's SalesCloser AI.

Wishpond is developing a strategic patent portfolio to allow its AI sales agents to function more like humans, strengthening its competitive moat with advanced conversation management, seamless AI-to-human transitions, and enhanced reliability in AI-driven sales automation.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of AI-enabled marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that it has filed a non-provisional utility patent application, entitled 'Self-Testing in a Virtual AI Representative', which enables a virtual AI agent to undergo rigorous pre-engagement simulations before interacting with real users. This innovation in self-testing technology ("Self-Testing") represents a significant step forward in AI reliability, ensuring seamless and accurate interactions with users from the outset. This marks the fourth patent Wishpond has filed, underscoring the Company's commitment to innovation in AI-driven sales and marketing automation.

Ali Tajskandar, CEO of Wishpond, commented, "The Self-Testing technology represents a leap forward in how AI can be prepared and refined for real-world use. By enabling our virtual AI agents to undergo rigorous pre-engagement testing, we're ensuring every interaction is contextually relevant and accurate from the very first moment. This advancement, combined with our broader patent strategy, brings our AI sales agents closer to functioning like humans, thereby delivering more natural conversations, smoother AI-to-human handoffs, and improving reliability. Our portfolio of patent applications reflects our commitment in protecting our intellectual property while also continuing to provide our clients with dependable and efficient AI-driven solutions."

Wishpond's Self-Testing feature is a meaningful advancement in the precision and reliability of AI interactions. Before engaging with actual users, the virtual AI agent undergoes rigorous simulations, including using a 'Fake User', which leverages a large language model to simulate authentic user interactions. This system tests the AI across a wide range of conversational scenarios, ensuring that responses are accurate and contextually appropriate. The process involves comprehensive testing of the AI's text-based, visual, and auditory outputs, ensuring its readiness for live interaction. This thorough pre-engagement preparation is engineered to deliver an optimal customer experience right from the first interaction. The iterative process ensures that the AI achieves optimal performance before engaging with real users, enhancing the overall customer experience and reinforcing trust in automated solutions.

Wishpond is already using its Self-Testing technology with the Company's SalesCloser AI agent for sales calls and demos. By incorporating Self-Testing, Wishpond advances its platform's capabilities, ensuring dependable sales interactions and strengthening its position in the technology landscape.

Wishpond is developing a strategic patent portfolio to make its AI sales agents function more like humans, strengthening its competitive moat. The Virtual AI Representative patent leverages advanced language models and deep learning for natural voice synthesis, enabling more human-like interactions. The Company's Enhanced State Manager ensures AI agents can manage complex conversations, handle interruptions, and maintain context, improving engagement quality. Wishpond's Human Takeover Technology facilitates seamless AI-to-human transitions, ensuring smooth escalation when needed. Additionally, the Company's Self-Testing technology now allows AI agents to undergo rigorous simulations before interacting with customers, enhancing accuracy and reliability. Together, these innovations position Wishpond as a prominent figure in AI-driven sales automation.

Ali Tajskandar

Chief Executive Officer

Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Wishpond is a Vancouver-based provider of AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions that help businesses grow more efficiently. The Company's vision is to create a fully autonomous AI-enabled platform that streamlines the entire customer acquisition journey, from lead generation and engagement to deal closure, enabling businesses to scale cost-effectively while driving higher conversions. Wishpond offers an all-in-one marketing suite that integrates AI-driven tools such as an AI Website Builder, AI Email Automation, and SalesCloser AI, a conversational AI-based virtual sales agent that leverages generative AI to conduct personalized sales calls and product demos, increasing efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing customer satisfaction. With a focus on innovation, Wishpond has filed multiple patent applications in conversational AI, reinforcing its leadership in AI-enabled marketing automation. The Company serves small-to-medium-sized businesses across various industries, providing a powerful yet cost-effective alternative to fragmented marketing solutions. Wishpond employs a Software-as-a-Service business model, generating most of its revenue from subscription-based recurring revenue, which ensures strong revenue predictability and cash flow visibility while continuously expanding its AI capabilities. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its subsidiaries and the industries in which they operate, including statements about, among other things, references to expected results from future operations, future growth of the Company's products and platforms, the future development and increased use of products incorporating artificial intelligence, including SalesCloser and the self-testing of human takeover technology, and expectations around the outcome of applications for any of the Company's patents, references to the growth of the Company's product portfolio and future profitability, including whether additional products or features may be developed in the future, the functionality and timing of such products, financial results or operational activities that may be undertaken by the Company, the results of the Company's cost-savings, research and development and other initiatives, any future acquisitions or other activities done to grow the Company both organically or inorganically, expectations, beliefs, plans, future operations, the impact of broader economic factors including inflation and other general economic risks on the Company, business and acquisition strategies, opportunities, objectives, prospects, assumptions, including those related to trends and prospects, and future events and performance. Sentences and phrases containing or modified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "intend", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targets", "projects", "is designed to", "strategy", "should", "believe", "contemplate" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions, are not historical facts and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable and are based on, among other things, the expectations and analysis of current market trends and opportunities of management of the Company, such forward-looking statements have been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to, economic uncertainty and instability as a result of ongoing inflation and supply chain issues, higher interest rate climate, tightening of credit availability and recessionary risks, pandemic related risks, wars, tariffs, instability in global commodity and securities markets, shifts in consumer and institutional spending and marketing strategies, risks related to data breaches and privacy, the changing global market and competition for the products and services supplied by the Company, risks associated with the failure to obtain the patents applied for and infringement by third parties of the Company's intellectual property and the additional risk factors discussed in the continuous disclosure materials of the Company which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

For further information: Investor Relations, Wishpond Technologies Ltd., Email: [email protected]