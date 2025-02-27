WISE Trust Delivers Strong 11.3% Net Return, Boosting Total Assets to $4.46 Billion in 2024

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - WISE Trust, the leading pension administrator of retirement solutions for Workplace Safety and Insurance Board Employees in Ontario, is pleased to announce a robust net return of 11.3% for the fiscal year 2024. This strong investment performance increases assets of the WSIB Employees' Pension Plan (Plan) to a total of $4.46 billion, enhancing long-term sustainability of the Plan and its ability to deliver financial security to members in retirement.

In a year marked by economic challenges and market volatility, WISE Trust remained committed to delivering solid financial outcomes for members by applying prudent risk management and disciplined investment strategies which produced exceptional returns. This acceleration in performance highlights the value of the Plan's collaborative partnership with its exclusive investment manager, Investment Management Corporation of Ontario (IMCO), in providing the Plan with diversification of investments across asset classes, contributing to the boost in annual net return.

Christopher Brown, Chief Executive Officer of WISE Trust says, "The return for 2024 was led by strong results in our Canadian, global and emerging market public equities, and global credit portfolios. The WISE Trust Board of Trustees and management team remain diligently focused on balancing risk and reward to deliver strong and sustainable outcomes for members. These results in implementing the Plan's asset strategy further demonstrate the value of WISE Trust's collaborative partnership with IMCO."

"We are very pleased to have achieved this solid 11.3% net return on WISE Trust's investment portfolio for 2024," said Mr. Brown.

He added, "Despite a challenging economic environment, this impressive return aids in enhancing benefit security for our 10,000+ members and beneficiaries. We have again this year comfortably exceeded the target return for the portfolio, which will serve the Plan well as we navigate the uncertainty that has characterized the early months of 2025."

About WISE Trust

The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board Employees' Pension Plan (the Plan) is a jointly sponsored defined benefit pension plan co-sponsored by the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (Ontario) and the Ontario Compensation Employees Union, CUPE Local 1750 (OCEU). The WISE Trust Board of Trustees (made up of individual trustees appointed by the WSIB and OCEU) is the legal administrator of the Plan.

On July 1, 2020, the Plan became the first pension plan in Ontario to convert from a single employer pension plan to a jointly sponsored pension plan.

IMCO is the exclusive investment manager for the Plan, operating to implement the investment policy and strategic asset allocation set by the WISE Trust Board of Trustees.

