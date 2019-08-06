WisdomTree Canada Updates Risk Rating for ONE Global Equity ETF

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc. ("WisdomTree Canada") today announced an update to the investment risk rating of ONE Global Equity ETF ("ONEQ"). The below change will be reflected in the prospectus for ONEQ that will be filed on or around August 13, 2019.

Ticker Fund Name Previous Risk Rating Updated Risk Rating ONEQ ONE Global Equity ETF Medium Low to Medium

A copy of the standardized risk classification methodology used by WisdomTree Canada to identify the investment risk levels of the WisdomTree ETFs is available on request, at no cost, by calling us at 1-866-893-8733.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe and Canada (collectively, "WisdomTree"), is an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") and exchange-traded product ("ETP") sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately US$60.1 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

