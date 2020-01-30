WisdomTree Canada Announces Final Valuation and Declares Final Distribution on Units of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Index ETF

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc. ("WisdomTree Canada") today announced the final net asset values for the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Index ETF (the "Fund").

On November 7, 2019, the Manager pre-announced the termination of the Fund. Effective close of business January 30, 2020, the Fund was terminated. The units of the Fund were previously de-listed, at the request of the Manager, from the Toronto Stock Exchange effective close of business on January 23, 2020.

Following the termination, the final unitholders of the Fund became entitled to receive the proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and all expenses. The proceeds have been allocated to those unitholders on a pro rata basis at the rates (the "Final NAV") and in the currency shown in the table below and no further action is required by unitholders. In addition, immediately before the time of termination, unitholders of the Fund received a final distribution ("Final Distribution").

The Final NAVs and the Final Distributions per unit of the Fund are as follows:

Fund Name Ticker Final NAV per Unit

($CAD) Final Distribution

per Unit ($CAD) WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Index ETF

- Non-Hedged Units HID.B 21.143543 1.1115 WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Index ETF

– Hedged Units HID 21.673952 0.3753

The Final Distributions were automatically reinvested at a price equal to the Final NAV per unit of the respective class of units of the Fund and consolidated such that the number of units outstanding following the Final Distribution equaled the number of units outstanding immediately prior to the Final Distribution.

Further information about the Fund can be found at www.wisdomtree.com.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe and Canada (collectively, "WisdomTree"), is an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") and exchange-traded product ("ETP") sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately US$63.2 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in WisdomTree ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. WisdomTree ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The WisdomTree ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange are managed by WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc.

