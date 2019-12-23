WisdomTree Canada Announces Estimated Reinvested Income Distributions

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc. ("WisdomTree Canada") today announced the WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF (the "Fund") is expected to have the below reinvested income distribution for the 2019 tax year. The ex-distribution date will be December 30, 2019. The record date for the distribution will be December 31, 2019, payable on January 8, 2020. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 15, 2019 and reflect forward-looking information which may cause these estimates to change before the Fund's tax year end on December 31, 2019.

WisdomTree Canada expects to announce the final reinvested distribution amount on or about January 6, 2020. All reinvested distributions are considered notional distributions and are automatically reinvested in the Fund at the time of the distribution. As of December 15, 2019, the Fund is considered a financial institution for tax purposes and as such, all distributions will be considered income.

Fund Name Ticker Estimated Reinvested

Income Distribution per

Unit ($) WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF – Non-Hedged CHNA.B 1.7059

Further information about the Fund can be found at www.wisdomtree.com.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe and Canada (collectively, "WisdomTree"), is an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") and exchange-traded product ("ETP") sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately US$62.9 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Forward-looking information



This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated 2019 annual reinvested distribution for the Fund. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distribution to differ from the estimated distribution between now and December 31, 2019 (the Fund's tax year end) include but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fund; portfolio transactions; index changes which cause rebalancing within the Fund; and subscription and redemption activity.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in WisdomTree ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. WisdomTree ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The WisdomTree ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange are managed by WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc.

