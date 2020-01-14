WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc. Announces Unitholder Approval of Proposed Change in Manager of

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF



WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF



WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index ETF



WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF®



WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF®



WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index ETF



WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF



WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF



WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF



WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF



WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF



ONE Global Equity ETF



ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF

(each, a "Fund" and collectively, the "Funds")

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc. ("WisdomTree Canada"), the manager of the Funds, is pleased to announce that today unitholders of each Fund approved the proposed change in manager of the Funds to CI Financial Corp. ("CI") at meetings called following the announcement on November 7, 2019 by WisdomTree Investments, Inc. that it entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Canadian subsidiary, WisdomTree Canada, to CI. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

The management information circular of the Funds, which provides a detailed discussion of the transaction, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Further information on WisdomTree Canada and the Funds can be found at www.wisdomtree.ca.

