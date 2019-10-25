Wirtgen Group Names Brandt Canadian Distributor.

"This announcement illustrates our strong commitment to Canada's roadbuilding and aggregate industries." says Brandt President and CEO, Shaun Semple. "The Wirtgen Group's impressive product lineup is highly-compatible with our existing John Deere offering, so customers will now be able to come directly to Brandt for an unparalleled selection of the machines and product support that they need to succeed!"

The Wirtgen line will be delivered nationwide through Brandt Tractor, soon to be Canada's only coast-to-coast-to-coast construction equipment dealer network. Brandt Tractor will soon feature over 100 service points across the country as a result of the company's recently announced acquisition of Nortax Canada, set to close October 28, 2019. The dealer change will give Canadian Wirtgen Group equipment operators greater-than-ever access to products, parts and services, available via Brandt's extensive warehouse and distribution network.

"This is an exciting day for all of us at the Wirtgen Group," adds Jim McEvoy, President and CEO of Wirtgen America. "We look forward to partnering with Brandt; the scope of their dealer network and their powerful commitment to customer service excellence is unsurpassed."

As a result of this product line addition, Brandt will be ending its long-time relationship with compaction products manufacturer BOMAG. Brandt will continue to offer parts, service and warranty service support to their customers for their BOMAG products while the line is being phased out.

About the Brandt Group of Companies

The Brandt Group of Companies - headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada - is comprised of Brandt Agricultural Products, Brandt Engineered Products, Brandt Equipment Solutions, Brandt Road Rail, Brandt Positioning Technology, Brandt Truck Rigging & Trailers, Brandt Finance, Brandt Developments Ltd., and Brandt Tractor Ltd. - the world's largest privately-owned John Deere Construction & Forestry equipment dealer. Brandt currently has over 50 locations in Canada and the US, over 2500 employees and a growing international audience; serving the construction, forestry, agriculture, rail, mining, steel, and energy industries with unique custom products. Brandt is one of Canada's largest privately-owned companies and is among an elite group of Platinum Members of Canada's 50 Best-Managed Companies.

