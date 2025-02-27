Wirex Announces the Expansion of Its Stablecoin Payment Platform to the U.S. in Partnership with Bridge.xyz

DENVER, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Wirex, a leading Web3 money app, has announced the expansion of its innovative stablecoin payment platform, Wirex Pay, to the U.S. This milestone marks a major step in making stablecoin payments more accessible, offering U.S. residents a seamless, secure, and self-custodial way to transact with stablecoins.

The expansion is powered by a strategic partnership with Bridge, a leading stablecoin orchestration platform. Through this collaboration, Wirex Pay enables U.S. users to make payments directly from non-custodial wallets via card and bank transfers while maintaining full control over their funds.

With Bridge providing stablecoin orchestration and instant on/off-ramp solutions, U.S. users can now access real-time, automatic swaps between fiat and stablecoins. This enhances the speed, transparency, and flexibility of payments, further bridging the gap between digital and traditional finance.

What Wirex Pay's Expansion Means for U.S. Stablecoin Users

Pay With Stablecoins Anywhere Visa is Accepted: Use any stablecoin for everyday purchases across 200+ countries and 80M+ merchants.

Use any for everyday purchases across 200+ countries and 80M+ merchants. Innovative Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure: The expansion of Wirex Pay introduces a seamless stablecoin payment solution, allowing users to transact efficiently without intermediaries.

The expansion of Wirex Pay introduces a seamless payment solution, allowing users to transact efficiently without intermediaries. Self-Custody & Security: Users retain full control over their stablecoins, eliminating reliance on third-party custodians.

Users retain full control over their stablecoins, eliminating reliance on third-party custodians. Seamless Integration: Wirex Pay enables U.S. residents to connect any non-custodial wallet for stablecoin -powered card and bank payments.

Wirex Pay enables U.S. residents to connect any non-custodial wallet for -powered card and bank payments. Stablecoin On/Off Ramp: Through Bridge, users gain instant access to stablecoins and U.S. Dollar bank accounts, enabling smooth conversions between digital and traditional currencies.

Through Bridge, users gain instant access to stablecoins and U.S. Dollar bank accounts, enabling smooth conversions between digital and traditional currencies. Real-Time On-Chain Swaps: Automatic, real-time on-chain swaps between fiat and stablecoins open new possibilities for payments, benefiting both consumers and businesses.

"Wirex Pay is setting the standard for non-custodial stablecoin payments, and we're already seeing strong demand from AI agents looking to transact autonomously using stablecoins," said Pavel Matveev, Co-founder of Wirex. "By offering a decentralized payment layer that works anywhere Visa is accepted, we're unlocking new financial capabilities for both humans and AI-driven economies."

Dmitry Lazarichev, Co-founder of Wirex, added, "Stablecoins have the potential to revolutionize global payments, offering a reliable, low-cost alternative to traditional banking. With this launch, Wirex Pay is making stablecoin transactions more accessible than ever for U.S. users."

Zach Abrams, Bridge Co-Founder and CEO, shared, "We're excited to partner with Wirex and pull forward the stablecoin ecosystem. By combining our technology with Wirex Pay's expertise, we're providing users with a seamless, flexible, and secure way to interact with stablecoins. We're thrilled to give more people access to better money."

With this expansion, Wirex continues to push the boundaries of financial innovation, making stablecoin payments more practical and widely available for users worldwide.

