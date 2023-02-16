Winter water can pose additional dangers

Stay clear, stay safe this Family Day

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation (OPG) reminds you to stay away from hydroelectric facilities while you're enjoying the great outdoors this Family Day weekend.

No matter the temperature, ice near OPG's hydroelectric facilities may not be safe: changing water levels may cause ice to crack, leaving it weak and unstable, and currents may prevent thick ice from forming, even after a stretch of very cold days. Reports from across the province indicate ice was late to form in many areas this winter, which increases potential for unsafe conditions.

Manitou Falls Generating Station (CNW Group/Ontario Power Generation Inc.)

Please stay away from water above and below hydro facilities and obey all warning signs and barriers.

For more information about water safety, please visit: www.opg.com/watersafety

OPG operates 66 hydroelectric stations and 241 dams on 24 Ontario river systems.

Despite continued warnings, some people disregard our signs and barriers, putting themselves at risk.

OPG works with Ontario Provincial Police to enforce these warnings and police could lay charges.

"Family Day weekend is a great time to enjoy winter activities, but please ensure you and yours keep safety top-of-mind," said Paul Seguin, OPG Senior Vice President, Renewable Generation. "As you enjoy this holiday weekend, stay clear of OPG's hydroelectric facilities."

About OPG

As one of North America's largest, most diverse electricity generators, OPG invests in local economies and employs thousands of people across Ontario and the US. OPG and its family of companies are leading the development of new clean technologies, refurbishment of existing assets, and electrification initiatives to power the growing demand of a clean economy for decades to come. Learn more about how the company is advancing these initiatives while prioritizing people, partnerships, and strong communities by reading OPG's Climate Change Plan, Reconciliation Action Plan, and Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (ED&I) strategy .

