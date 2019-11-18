Winter Storms on to the Scene! Wild Fall Provides a Preview of Winter

"This fall has featured several rounds of historic winter-like weather from the Rockies to the St. Lawrence Valley," said Chris Scott, Chief Meteorologist at The Weather Network. "While cold weather hasn't locked in yet, all indications point toward a harsh winter ahead for much of the country with periods of severe cold and significant winter storms."

Much of Canada is in for a long, cold and snowy winter. Near normal or colder than normal temperatures are expected for most of the country, along with near normal to above normal snowfall. The only regions where temperatures are expected to tip to the mild side of normal are near the Atlantic and Pacific coastlines. Here's a more detailed look at the conditions expected across the country this winter:

British Columbia

Near seasonal temperatures and snowfall are expected for the interior, but temperatures should be above normal near the coastline and across the north. Rainfall totals are expected to be slightly below normal for the south coast, but near normal snowfall is expected for the ski areas.

Prairies

A long and frigid winter is expected, with the coldest weather across Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Alberta will see periods of mild weather which could come close to offsetting the bouts of severe cold. Near normal snowfall is expected across most of the region.

Ontario and Quebec

A cold winter is expected, especially across northern Ontario. An active storm track will likely bring above normal snow totals to much of the region, along with a risk for ice at times, especially across the south. A delayed start to spring is also anticipated.

Atlantic Canada

An inconsistent start to winter is expected, but this region will still see an abundance of winter weather with near to above normal snowfall totals. Southern and eastern coastal areas of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland will see periods of milder weather at times with a higher potential for rain and ice. A delayed start to spring is expected for the entire region.

Northern Canada

A typical winter is expected across the region with near normal temperatures and snowfall. However, periods of milder weather at times across western areas should tip this region to the mild side of normal.

Keep in mind that winter brings rapidly changing weather and dangerous travel conditions throughout Canada. Canadians should pay close attention to the daily forecast and be prepared for changeable weather by visiting www.theweathernetwork.com or by downloading The Weather Network App and creating an account for personalized and up-to-the minute forecasts.

The Weather Network: Winter 2019-20 Forecast Region Temperature Outlook Precipitation Outlook British Columbia Above normal west and north; Near

normal southern interior and east Above normal north coast and

southwest; Below normal south coast;

Near normal elsewhere Alberta Near normal west; Below normal east Above normal southwest and far

south; Near normal elsewhere Saskatchewan Below normal Near normal Manitoba Below normal Near normal Ontario Below Normal Near normal northwest; Above

normal elsewhere Québec Below normal; Near normal north and east Above normal south; Near

normal central and north The Maritimes and

Newfoundland Near normal; Above normal

southern and eastern Nova Scotia

and Newfoundland Above normal Maritimes; Near

normal Newfoundland Yukon, Northwest

Territories, Nunavut Above normal Yukon and western

NWT; Near normal elsewhere Above normal southwest Yukon;

Near normal elsewhere

Complete Winter Forecast details, including regional breakdowns, maps and charts are available at www.theweathernetwork.com/winter.

