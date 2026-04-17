Costa Rica now accessible non-stop from Quebec City

Addition of an exclusive route between Toronto and Martinique

Two flagship European routes now offered year-round: Toronto–Paris and Montreal–Barcelona

Expanded sun destination offering from London and Charlottetown

Return to Florida from Montreal, Quebec City, and Halifax

MONTREAL, April 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Air Transat today begins unveiling its 2026-2027 winter program with the announcement of four new routes – Quebec City–San José, Toronto–Fort-de-France, London–Puerto Plata, and Charlottetown–Punta Cana – as well as the expansion of the Toronto–Paris and Montreal–Barcelona routes to year-round service. This first phase highlights attractive additions to sun destinations and the strengthening of the airline's transatlantic offering.

"Demand for sun destinations remains strong, and Transat's recognized expertise in leisure travel enables us to respond with ambition," said Sebastian Ponce, Chief Revenue Officer at Transat. "Leveraging our brand, our network and a strategy focused on diversification and optimization, we continue to enhance our offering and expand our presence in high-potential markets. And this is only the beginning: next winter will bring a wave of announcements, spanning both network development and partnerships."

Sustained Expansion from Quebec City

Air Transat continues to grow its operations from Quebec City with the addition of a new route to San José, Costa Rica. The offering is also enhanced with additional frequencies to Fort-de-France (two flights per week) and Cancún (eight flights per week). In addition, the seasonal Québec City–Nantes route, scheduled to launch this summer, will be extended through the holiday period to meet the strong demand for Europe. These additions bolster Air Transat's winter offering and consolidate its position as the leading carrier at Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport.

The French Antilles Now Easily Accessible from Toronto

From Toronto, Air Transat is adding a new route to Fort-de-France, Martinique – a fast-growing destination renowned for its cultural richness and unique landscapes. Already offered year-round from Montreal and Quebec City, this destination will now be available seasonally from Toronto, allowing even more travellers to discover this gem of the French Antilles.

Key European Routes Now Offered Year-Round

Air Transat is expanding its winter offering to Europe by making two popular European routes available year-round. The Toronto–Paris and Montreal–Barcelona routes, previously operated only during the summer season, will now also be available in winter. This addition is designed to better meet the needs of travellers wishing to visit loved ones or plan trips outside the peak season. By offering these destinations all year long, Air Transat provides greater choice and flexibility while facilitating travel between Canada and Europe throughout the year.

Expanded Offering from London and Charlottetown

Air Transat is also continuing to develop its presence at regional airports with the addition of Puerto Plata from London (Ontario) and Punta Cana from Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island). These routes enhance the airline's existing sun destination offering, which already includes flights to Cancún and Punta Cana from London, as well as Cancún from Charlottetown.

Florida Returns to the Winter Program

After a pause during the summer season, Air Transat will resume service to Fort Lauderdale, Florida in winter 2026-2027. The airline will offer up to seven weekly flights from Montreal, as well as three weekly flights from Quebec City and a weekly flight from Halifax. The return of this iconic sun destination is part of Air Transat's efforts to strengthen its winter offering and reinforce its presence in the most promising markets.

"These additions illustrate our commitment to consolidating our presence in Eastern Canada by offering more non-stop travel options while responding to growing demand for convenient, close-to-home departures," added Mr. Ponce.

New for Winter 2026-2027

Route* Details** Quebec City (YQB) – San José (SJO) 1 flight/week, starting December 15, 2026 Toronto (YYZ) – Fort-de-France (FDF) 2 flights/week, starting December 19, 2026 London (YXU) – Puerto Plata (POP) 1 flight/week, starting December 15, 2026 Charlottetown (YYG) – Punta Cana (PUJ) 1 flight/week, starting December 16, 2026

*Subject to regulatory approvals and airport slot availability. Schedules and operations are subject to change. The flights will be available for booking shortly.

**Number of weekly frequencies at the peak of the season.

Increased Frequencies on Key Routes

Route Details* Quebec City (YQB) – Fort-de-France (FDF) 2 flights/week (+1) Quebec City (YQB) – Cancún (CUN) 8 flights/week (+1)

*Number of weekly frequencies at the peak of the season, along with variations compared to the previous year.

Year-Round and Extended Routes

Route Details* Toronto (YYZ) – Paris (CDG) 4 flights/week, starting October 25, 2026 Montreal (YUL) – Barcelona (BCN) 2 flights/week, starting October 27, 2026 Quebec City (YQB) – Nantes (NTE) 1 flight/week, from December 16, 2026, to January 13, 2027

* Number of weekly frequencies at the peak of the season.

Flights to Florida

Route Details* Montreal (YUL) – Fort Lauderdale (FLL) 7 flights/week, starting November 16, 2026 Quebec City (YQB) – Fort Lauderdale (FLL) 3 flights/week, starting November 15, 2026 Halifax (YHZ) – Fort Lauderdale (FLL) 1 flight/week, starting December 16, 2026

* Number of weekly frequencies at the peak of the season.

Additional announcements will follow in the coming weeks to complete the 2026-2027 winter program.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal in 1987, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2025 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the east coast of the United States, America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. Its fleet includes some of the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

Image bank: transat.com/en-CA/corporate/media

For further information:

Marie-Christine Pouliot

Manager, Public Relations & Content Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.