VAL-D'OR, QC, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - We are proud to share the highly promising results of the maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) for our Adina Lithium Project (Adina), located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

This first MRE of 59Mt at 1.12% Li 2 O confirms the exceptional lithium potential of our claims and confirms Winsome Resources' (Winsome's) place among the world's major lithium players.

This MRE positions Winsome as one of the top 5 lithium projects in Quebec, among the top 10 in North America, and globally in the top 20.

"The announcement of our maiden MRE marks a significant milestone for the Adina Lithium Project and is an historic moment for Winsome Resources. Just over a year ago, our first sampling expedition began at Adina, and it is a remarkable achievement by our exploration team to have since declared one of the largest hard rock MREs in North America," said Chris Evans, Managing Director.

These results are the fruit of our team's expertise, particularly our field team's ability to target sites of interest for the drilling campaign, as well as the valuable collaboration developed with the Eeyou Istchee James Bay community in Quebec.

The announcement of the MRE is an important milestone, paving the way for other milestones to come, including the preliminary economic assessment and the pre-feasibility study, which are expected in the second half of 2024.

With these excellent results, Winsome is well positioned to meet the growing global demand for lithium and is more determined than ever to play a leading role in Quebec and Canada's strategy for critical and strategic minerals.

Winsome remains committed to acting in a spirit of collaboration and sharing with local communities, and to setting exemplary industry standards in environmental protection.

To learn more about the Adina Lithium Project's mineral resource estimate, consult the December 11th ASX, https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/WR1/02752290.pdf.

ABOUT WINSOME RESOURCES

Winsome Resources (ASX: WR1) is a Perth-based, lithium focused exploration and development company with four project areas in Quebec, Canada. All of Winsome's projects – Adina, Cancet, Sirmac-Clappier and Tilly are 100% owned by the Company. Recently the Company acquired a further 47km2 of claims at the Tilly Project, located near Adina, and 29 claims of the Jackpot Property, immediately north of Adina.

The most advanced of Winsome's projects - Adina and Cancet, provide shallow, high grade lithium deposits and are strategically located close to established infrastructure and supply chains.

In addition to its impressive portfolio of lithium projects in Quebec, Winsome Resources owns 100% of the offtake rights for lithium, caesium and tantalum from Power Metals Corp (TSXV:PWM) Case Lake Project in Eastern Ontario, as well as a 19.6% equity stake in PWM. The Company recently divested Decelles and Mazerac, two early stage projects located near the Quebec mining town of Val-d'Or, to PWM in exchange for an increased shareholding.

Winsome is led by a highly qualified team with strong experience in lithium exploration and development as well as leading ASX listed companies. More details: www.winsomeresources.com.au

SOURCE Winsome Resources

For further information: Emmanuelle St-Onge, Ryan Affaires publiques et Communication, [email protected], T. (819) 852-2582