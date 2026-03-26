Winpak's Board of Directors Announces the Appointment of Interim President & CEO

WINNIPEG, MB, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Winpak Ltd. (TSX: WPK) ("Winpak" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of David A. Johns as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Johns joined Winpak in 1987 in a Finance and Administrative capacity. In 2003, he was appointed President of Winpak Division, the Company's largest and most successful Business Unit. He also served as Vice President for the Company and was a member of the Executive Committee. Mr. Johns retired from the Company in 2017 and has agreed to return on an interim basis while the Board of Directors finalizes its succession plan for the permanent position.

David Johns replaces Olivier Muggli, who is leaving the Company effective immediately. We thank Olivier for his years of leadership of the Company and wish him success in his future endeavours.

The Board also announces the expanded role of Scott Taylor, the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the Company. Mr. Taylor started with Winpak in 1999 and has been in the CFO position since 2022. He is well versed in the day-to-day operations of the entire Company and will be a valued asset in assisting Mr. Johns during Winpak's transitionary period.

SOURCE Winpak Ltd.

For further information, please contact: S.M. Taylor, Vice President and CFO, (204) 831-2254