Winpak Announces Voting Results

WINNIPEG, MB, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. (TSX: WPK) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 26, 2026, were elected as directors of the Corporation at the Corporation's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 30, 2026. A total of 93.52 percent of outstanding shares were voted.

Each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote are set out in the following table:

Nominee Votes

For Percentage

of Votes

For Votes

Against Percentage

of Votes

Against Antti H. Aarnio-Wihuri 42,042,393 76.77 % 12,722,447 23.23 % Martti H. Aarnio-Wihuri 42,999,700 78.52 % 11,765,140 21.48 % Rakel J. Aarnio-Wihuri 43,493,643 79.42 % 11,271,197 20.58 % Bruce J. Berry 47,464,205 86.67 % 7,300,634 13.33 % Kenneth P. Kuchma 54,697,048 99.88 % 67,792 0.12 % Larry A. Warelis 50,580,521 92.36 % 4,184,319 7.64 % Minna H. Yrjönmäki 43,886,864 80.14 % 10,877,976 19.86 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and related packaging machines. The Company's products are used primarily for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, and healthcare applications.

SOURCE Winpak Ltd.

For further information, please contact: S.M. Taylor, Vice President and CFO, (204) 831-2254