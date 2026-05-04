Winpak Announces Voting Results

News provided byWinpak Ltd.
May 04, 2026, 13:00 ET
WINNIPEG, MB, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. (TSX: WPK) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 26, 2026, were elected as directors of the Corporation at the Corporation's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 30, 2026. A total of 93.52 percent of outstanding shares were voted.
Each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote are set out in the following table:
|
Nominee
|
Votes
|
Percentage
|
Votes
|
Percentage
|
Antti H. Aarnio-Wihuri
|
42,042,393
|
76.77 %
|
12,722,447
|
23.23 %
|
Martti H. Aarnio-Wihuri
|
42,999,700
|
78.52 %
|
11,765,140
|
21.48 %
|
Rakel J. Aarnio-Wihuri
|
43,493,643
|
79.42 %
|
11,271,197
|
20.58 %
|
Bruce J. Berry
|
47,464,205
|
86.67 %
|
7,300,634
|
13.33 %
|
Kenneth P. Kuchma
|
54,697,048
|
99.88 %
|
67,792
|
0.12 %
|
Larry A. Warelis
|
50,580,521
|
92.36 %
|
4,184,319
|
7.64 %
|
Minna H. Yrjönmäki
|
43,886,864
|
80.14 %
|
10,877,976
|
19.86 %
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.
Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and related packaging machines. The Company's products are used primarily for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, and healthcare applications.
SOURCE Winpak Ltd.
For further information, please contact: S.M. Taylor, Vice President and CFO, (204) 831-2254
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