Winpak's Board of Directors Announces Second Quarter 2026 Dividend

WINNIPEG, MB, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. (TSX: WPK) announces that at a meeting on April 30, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of five cents (5 cents, Canadian currency) per share. The dividend is payable on July 10, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 2, 2026.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and related packaging machines. The Company's products are used primarily for the protection of perishable foods and beverages, and in healthcare applications.

SOURCE Winpak Ltd.

For further information, please contact: S.M. Taylor, Vice President and CFO, (204) 831-2254