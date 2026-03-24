Winpak Receives TSX Approval for Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

WINNIPEG, MB, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. (TSX: WPK) ("Winpak" or the "Corporation") announces today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has accepted a notice filed by Winpak of its intention to renew its normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") with respect to its outstanding common shares.

The notice provides that Winpak may, during the 12-month period commencing March 26, 2026, and ending no later than March 25, 2027, purchase through the facilities of the TSX and other alternative Canadian trading systems up to a maximum of 2,933,125 common shares in total, being 5.0 percent of the issued and outstanding shares of Winpak as of March 13, 2026. The price which Winpak will pay for any common shares will be the market price at the time of acquisition. During the period of this NCIB, Winpak may make purchases under the NCIB by means of open market transactions. The actual number of common shares which may be purchased pursuant to the NCIB and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by senior management of Winpak. The average daily trading volume from September 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026 was 55,347 common shares. Daily purchases under the NCIB will be generally limited to 13,836 common shares, other than block purchases. All shares purchased by Winpak under the NCIB will be cancelled.

Under its previous NCIB which commenced on March 26, 2025 and expires on March 25, 2026, Winpak obtained approval from the TSX to purchase up to 3,087,500 common shares. As of March 13, 2026, Winpak had purchased an aggregate of 3,087,500 common shares for cancellation under an NCIB in the past 12 months at a weighted average price of $42.80 through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems.

As of March 13, 2026, there were 58,662,500 common shares of Winpak outstanding, and the public float was 24,382,250 common shares. Winpak believes there are times when the market price of its common shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of its business and future prospects. Depending on the trading price of its common shares and other relevant factors, the Corporation believes purchasing common shares represents an attractive investment opportunity and is in the best interest of Winpak and its shareholders.

In connection with the NCIB, Winpak has entered into an automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP") with CIBC World Markets Inc. to facilitate the purchase of common shares under the NCIB, including at times when Winpak would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase its common shares due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods. During restricted or blackout periods, purchases under the ASPP will be determined by CIBC World Markets Inc. in its sole discretion based on the purchasing parameters set by Winpak in accordance with the rules of the TSX, applicable securities laws, and the terms of the ASPP. Outside of the restricted and blackout periods, the timing and amount of purchases under the NCIB will be determined by senior management of Winpak. The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will become effective on March 26, 2026, concurrently with the renewal of the NCIB. All purchases made under the ASPP will be included in computing the number of common shares purchased under the NCIB.

SOURCE Winpak Ltd.

For further information, please contact: S.M. Taylor, Vice President and CFO, (204) 831-2254; O.Y. Muggli, President and CEO, (204) 831-2214