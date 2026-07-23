Winpak Reports 2026 Second Quarter Results

WINNIPEG, MB, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Winpak Ltd. (WPK) today reports consolidated results in US dollars for the second quarter of 2026, which ended on June 28, 2026.



Quarter Ended

Year-To-Date Ended

June 28

June 29

June 28

June 29

2026

2025

2026

2025















(thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts)





























Revenue 294,466

272,800

574,500

557,602 Net income 34,230

29,939

65,203

64,384















Income tax expense 12,348

10,474

24,087

23,323 Net finance income (2,942)

(2,680)

(5,954)

(5,440) Depreciation and amortization 14,024

13,354

28,083

26,924 EBITDA (1) 57,660

51,087

111,419

109,191















Net income attributable to equity holders of the Company 33,607

30,205

64,576

64,781 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 623

(266)

627

(397) Net income 34,230

29,939

65,203

64,384















Basic and diluted earnings per share (cents) 57

49

110

105

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and related packaging machines. The Company's products are used primarily for the packaging of perishable foods, beverages and in healthcare applications.

1 EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS Accounting Standards (IFRS). Management believes that in addition to net income, this measure provides useful supplemental information to investors including an indication of cash available for distribution prior to debt service, capital expenditures, payment of lease liabilities and income taxes. Investors should be cautioned, however, that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income, determined in accordance with IFRS, as an indicator of the Company's performance. The Company's method of calculating this measure may differ from other companies and, accordingly, the results may not be comparable.

(presented in US dollars)

Forward-looking statements: Certain statements made in the following report contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements represent the Company's intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs, and are not guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements represent Winpak's current views based on information as at the date of this report. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and the Company's actual results could differ, which in some cases may be material, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results to differ from those expected include, but are not limited to: economic conditions and geopolitical uncertainty; the terms, availability and costs of acquiring raw materials and the ability to pass on price increases to customers; ability to negotiate contracts with new customers or renew existing customer contracts with less favorable terms; timely response to changes in customer product needs and market acceptance of our products; the potential loss of business or increased costs due to customer or vendor consolidation; competitive pressures, including new product development; industry capacity, and changes in competitors' pricing; ability to maintain or increase productivity levels; ability to contain or reduce costs; the difficulty to attract and retain employees; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; changes in governmental regulations, including environmental, health and safety; changes in Canadian and foreign tariff rates; changes in Canadian and foreign income tax rates, income tax laws and regulations. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities law, Winpak disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise this information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

Financial Performance

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Company (Earnings) for the second quarter of 2026 of $33.6 million advanced by 11.3 percent from the $30.2 million recorded in the corresponding quarter in 2025. The improvement in gross profit was a key factor, raising Earnings by $6.0 million. Conversely, foreign exchange lowered Earnings by $1.3 million. Furthermore, operating expenses subtracted $1.0 million from Earnings. In combination, all other factors decreased Earnings by $0.3 million.

For the six months ended June 28, 2026, Earnings amounted to $64.6 million, a decrease of only 0.3 percent compared to the 2025 first half result of $64.8 million. The expansion in gross profit elevated Earnings by $3.3 million. In contrast, Earnings declined by $1.9 million due to higher operating expenses. In total, all remaining items dampened Earnings by $1.6 million.

Operating Segments and Product Groups

The Company provides three distinct types of packaging technologies: a) flexible packaging, b) rigid packaging and flexible lidding and c) packaging machinery. Each is deemed to be a separate operating segment.

The flexible packaging segment includes the modified atmosphere packaging, specialty films and biaxially oriented nylon product groups. Modified atmosphere packaging extends the shelf life of perishable foods, while at the same time maintains or improves the quality of the product. The packaging is used for a wide range of markets and applications, including fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high performance pouch applications and high-barrier films for converting applications. Specialty films include a full line of barrier and non-barrier films which are ideal for converting applications such as printing, laminating and bag making, including shrink bags. Biaxially oriented nylon film is stretched by length and width to add stability for further conversion using printing, metalizing or laminating processes and is ideal for food packaging applications such as cheese, fluid and viscous liquids, and industrial applications such as book covers and balloons.

The rigid packaging and flexible lidding segment includes the rigid containers, lidding and specialized printed packaging product groups. Rigid containers include portion control and single-serve containers, as well as plastic sheet, custom and retort trays, which are used for applications such as food, pet food, beverage, dairy, industrial and healthcare. Lidding products are available in die-cut, daisy chain and rollstock formats and are used for applications such as food, dairy, beverage, pet food, industrial and healthcare. Specialized printed packaging provides packaging solutions to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, nutraceutical, cosmetic and personal care markets.

Packaging machinery includes a full line of horizontal fill/seal machines for preformed containers and vertical form/fill/seal pouch machines for pumpable liquid and semi-liquid products and certain dry products.

Revenue

Revenue in the second quarter of 2026 was $294.5 million, $21.7 million or 7.9 percent greater than the second quarter of 2025. Volumes progressed by 2.1 percent when compared to the second quarter of 2025. The flexible packaging operating segment recorded a contraction in volumes of 2 percent. Volume growth of 3 percent was attained by the modified atmosphere packaging product group, reflecting healthy gains with processed meat and fresh poultry applications. Due to weaker demand levels at fresh beef and food service customers, specialty films product group volumes retreated by 22 percent. Within the rigid packaging and flexible lidding operating segment, volumes strengthened by 8 percent. The rigid container product group experienced a 1 percent downturn in volumes. Greater condiment container shipments were more than offset by reduced specialty beverage container activity. For the lidding product group, volumes grew by 9 percent because of gains within retort pet food lidding. Exceptional volume growth of more than 60 percent for the specialized printed packaging product group was fuelled by nutraceutical business gains. Packaging machinery volumes decreased by 11 percent as fewer machines were delivered to customers. Selling price and mix changes had a positive effect on revenue of $15.7 million. Foreign exchange raised revenue by an additional $0.4 million.

For the first six months of 2026, revenue grew by 3.0 percent to $574.5 million from $557.6 million in the comparable prior year period. Volumes were virtually unchanged. Within the flexible packaging operating segment, volume losses amounted to 3 percent. For the modified atmosphere packaging product group, muted volume growth of 1 percent reflected the positive inroads made at processed meat and fresh poultry accounts being nearly offset by weakness within the dairy market. Specialty films volumes fell by 17 percent on account of the challenges experienced by fresh beef and food service customers. The rigid packaging and flexible lidding operating segment's volumes expanded by 4 percent. Rigid container volumes decreased by 7 percent due to a reduction in specialty beverage container shipments. For the lidding product group, volumes accelerated by 8 percent. This was driven by retort pet food, condiment and cultured dairy lidding. Largely due to exceptional nutraceutical volumes, the specialized printed packaging product group volumes surged by 49 percent. Packaging machinery volumes declined by 18 percent. Due to the prevailing economic uncertainty, several customers have put potential machine orders on hold. Selling price and mix changes raised revenue by 2.8 percent while foreign exchange boosted revenue by 0.3 percent.

Gross Profit Margins

Gross profit margins in the current quarter of 30.6 percent of revenue ascended by 1.2 percentage points from the 2025 second quarter result of 29.4 percent of revenue. Selling prices rose to a greater extent than raw material costs, generating an increase in Earnings of $6.0 million. This outcome stemmed partly from the implementation of fuel surcharges which served to offset the higher freight expenses included within operating expenses. In addition, the Company successfully shifted the procurement of aluminum foil to more cost efficient regions. In the prior year, personnel expenses included an aggregate of $2.3 million in one-time payments made to every employee to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Winpak's incorporation. Other factors combined to reduce Earnings by $1.7 million. Inflationary forces had a significant impact on personnel expenses.

Gross profit margins in the first six months of 2026 contracted by 0.2 percentage points to 30.1 percent of revenue from the 30.3 percent recorded in the 2025 year-to-date comparative period. In dollar terms, gross profit climbed by 2.5 percent from $168.8 million in 2025 to $172.9 million in 2026 while sales volumes were essentially equivalent. Selling price increases were nearly double the uptick in raw material costs. The discrepancy was a function of fuel surcharges and less costly aluminum foil, raising Earnings by $4.6 million. Other factors combined to reduce Earnings by $1.3 million, the most notable were personnel costs and depreciation expenses.

During the second quarter of 2026, the raw material purchase price index experienced an increase of 17 percent compared to the initial quarter of 2026. The pronounced increase in the index was influenced by the geopolitical conflict in the Middle East, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. During the second quarter, polypropylene and polyethylene resins recorded increases of 47 percent and 27 percent, respectively whereas nylon resin and aluminum foil realized increases ranging between 5 and 10 percent. In the past 12 months, the index advanced by 10 percent.

Expenses and Other

Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2026, exclusive of foreign exchange, progressed at a rate of 5.1 percent whereas sales volumes increased by 2.1 percent, resulting in a reduction in Earnings of $1.0 million. This was attributed to the rise in freight costs. Foreign exchange had a negative effect on Earnings of $1.3 million due to the unfavorable translation differences recorded on the revaluation of monetary assets and liabilities in comparison to the favorable translation differences recorded in the same quarter in 2025.

On a year-to-date basis, operating expenses, adjusted for foreign exchange, advanced at a rate of 2.9 percent whereas sales volumes were virtually unchanged, thereby having an unfavorable impact on Earnings of $1.9 million. Contributing to the higher operating expenses were elevated freight costs and the inflationary impact on personnel expenses.

Capital Resources, Cash Flow and Liquidity

On March 24, 2026, the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") accepted a notice filed by Winpak to renew its normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") with respect to its outstanding common shares. The notice provided that Winpak may, during the 12-month period commencing March 26, 2026 and ending no later than March 25, 2027, purchase through the facilities of the TSX and other alternative Canadian trading systems up to a maximum of 2,933,125 common shares in total, being 5.0 percent of the issued and outstanding shares of Winpak as of March 13, 2026. The price which Winpak will pay for any common shares will be the market price at the time of acquisition. Daily purchases under the NCIB will be generally limited to 13,836 common shares, other than block purchases. All shares purchased will be canceled. In connection with the NCIB, Winpak has entered into an automatic share purchase plan with CIBC World Markets Inc. to facilitate the purchase of common shares under the NCIB, including at times when Winpak would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase its common shares due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods. As at June 28, 2026, the Company had not repurchased any common shares under its current NCIB as a result of the significant geopolitical and trade uncertainty.

The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance ended the second quarter of 2026 at $341.5 million, a decrease of $11.8 million from the end of the prior quarter. Winpak generated strong cash flows from operating activities before changes in working capital of $57.3 million. The net investment in working capital increased by $39.0 million. As anticipated, rapidly rising raw material costs had a sizeable impact on trade and other receivables, inventories and trade payables and other liabilities. Cash was used for property, plant and equipment additions of $16.5 million, income tax payments of $11.4 million and other items totaling $4.3 million. Net finance income provided cash of $2.1 million.

For the first half of 2026, the cash and cash equivalents balance declined by $34.1 million. Cash flows generated from operating activities before changes in working capital were solid at $111.5 million. Working capital consumed $70.2 million in cash. Trade and other receivables advanced by $51.0 million due to higher selling prices and the degree to which extended term accounts receivable were sold without recourse to financial institutions in exchange for cash. Despite the large increase in raw material prices since the start of 2026, the increase in inventories was limited to $10.8 million, reflecting the prudent management of quantities on hand. Cash outflows included: property, plant and equipment expenditures of $27.7 million, repurchase of common shares of $27.6 million, income tax payments of $18.6 million, dividend payments of $4.3 million and other items amounting to $2.7 million. Net finance income produced incremental cash of $5.5 million.

Summary of Quarterly Results



































Thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts (US cents)





































Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024































Revenue 294,466

280,034

284,850

282,967

272,800

284,802

285,143

285,473 Net income attributable to equity holders





























of the Company 33,607

30,969

36,186

36,375

30,205

34,576

36,622

38,486 EPS 57

53

60

60

49

56

58

61

Looking Forward

Continued uncertainty in the Middle East poses significant risks to the Company and the overall value chain. In response, the Company is actively deploying all available sourcing options and alternate supply channels to maintain continuity of supply to our customers. During the second quarter, Winpak experienced significant market pressure on the prices for both raw materials and outbound transportation. Market expectations are for these pressures to alleviate during the second half of the year. However, the timing and extent of this reversal remains uncertain and therefore the current conditions could continue to materially impact the Company's operating costs, resulting selling prices and investment in working capital.

Although the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) was not renewed and extended prior to July 1, 2026, with the exception of foil-based products, the Company's entire product portfolio is presently exempt from tariffs. The US government continues to target aluminum and steel with an array of significant tariffs. Nearly all these US import tariffs are passed on to customers. With significant trade uncertainty, Winpak is targeting measures focused on enhancing its cost structure with respect to raw material procurement, lean manufacturing, automation and personnel levels. Given the existing geopolitical, trade and inflationary backdrop, it is difficult to accurately predict the gross profit margin level for the rest of 2026.

During the second half of the year, the Company will be onboarding new poultry, dairy, retort pet food and creamer business awarded by customers over the past twelve to eighteen months. The recently added extrusion capacity at the modified atmosphere packaging facility, in addition to the new converting capacity at the specialized printed packaging facility, will be a key catalyst for growth going forward.

Capital expenditures for 2026 are forecast to be between $70 and $80 million, highlighted by additional converting equipment and the enhancement of existing extrusion equipment. Winpak is currently evaluating acquisition opportunities that align strategically with the Company's core competencies, especially those that are focused on food and medical applications.

Winpak Ltd.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Second Quarter Ended: June 28, 2026

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's independent external auditors, KPMG LLP. For a complete set of notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements, refer to www.sedar.com or the Company's website, www.winpak.com.

Winpak Ltd.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(thousands of US dollars) (unaudited)



























June 28

December 28





2026

2025











Assets





















Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



341,519

375,621 Trade and other receivables



268,522

217,099 Income taxes receivable



6,348

8,948 Inventories



263,234

252,402 Prepaid expenses



12,708

8,711 Derivative financial instruments



-

721





892,331

863,502











Non-current assets:









Property, plant and equipment



657,133

657,638 Intangible assets and goodwill



29,127

29,270 Employee benefit plan assets



11,629

12,595





697,889

699,503 Total assets



1,590,220

1,563,005











Equity and Liabilities





















Current liabilities:









Trade payables and other liabilities



103,709

135,551 Contract liabilities



265

466 Income taxes payable



544

48 Derivative financial instruments



2,287

47





106,805

136,112











Non-current liabilities:









Employee benefit plan liabilities



1,993

2,637 Deferred income



22,950

23,710 Provisions and other long-term liabilities



13,618

14,551 Deferred tax liabilities



63,766

63,238





102,327

104,136 Total liabilities



209,132

240,248











Equity:









Share capital



26,348

26,348 Reserves



(1,675)

494 Retained earnings



1,320,729

1,260,856 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company



1,345,402

1,287,698 Non-controlling interests



35,686

35,059 Total equity



1,381,088

1,322,757 Total equity and liabilities



1,590,220

1,563,005

Winpak Ltd.

















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

















(thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited)























Quarter Ended

Year-To-Date Ended





June 28

June 29

June 28

June 29





2026

2025

2026

2025



















Revenue



294,466

272,800

574,500

557,602 Cost of sales



(204,390)

(192,594)

(401,567)

(388,851) Gross profit



90,076

80,206

172,933

168,751



















Sales, marketing and distribution expenses



(25,545)

(23,992)

(50,092)

(48,315) General and administrative expenses



(14,741)

(13,646)

(27,933)

(26,235) Research and technical expenses



(5,610)

(5,764)

(11,220)

(11,342) Pre-production expenses



(57)

(127)

(61)

(280) Other (expenses) income



(487)

1,056

(291)

(312) Income from operations



43,636

37,733

83,336

82,267 Finance income



3,295

3,754

6,864

7,889 Finance expense



(353)

(1,074)

(910)

(2,449) Income before income taxes



46,578

40,413

89,290

87,707 Income tax expense



(12,348)

(10,474)

(24,087)

(23,323) Net income for the period



34,230

29,939

65,203

64,384



















Attributable to:

















Equity holders of the Company



33,607

30,205

64,576

64,781 Non-controlling interests



623

(266)

627

(397)





34,230

29,939

65,203

64,384



















Basic and diluted earnings per share - cents



57

49

110

105

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

















(thousands of US dollars) (unaudited)























Quarter Ended

Year-To-Date Ended





June 28

June 29

June 28

June 29





2026

2025

2026

2025



















Net income for the period



34,230

29,939

65,203

64,384



















Items that will not be reclassified to the statements of income:

















Cash flow hedge gains recognized



-

-

-

57 Cash flow hedge losses transferred to property, plant and equipment



-

-

-

378





-

-

-

435 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to the statements of income:

















Cash flow hedge (losses) gains recognized



(1,389)

2,540

(2,578)

2,832 Cash flow hedge (gains) losses transferred to the statements of income



(32)

734

(383)

1,580 Income tax effect



380

(876)

792

(1,181)





(1,041)

2,398

(2,169)

3,231 Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period - net of income tax



(1,041)

2,398

(2,169)

3,666 Comprehensive income for the period



33,189

32,337

63,034

68,050



















Attributable to:

















Equity holders of the Company



32,566

32,603

62,407

68,447 Non-controlling interests



623

(266)

627

(397)





33,189

32,337

63,034

68,050

Winpak Ltd.















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity











(thousands of US dollars) (unaudited)





































Attributable to equity holders of the Company



































Non-







Share

Retained

controlling







capital Reserves earnings Total interests Total equity



















Balance at December 30, 2024

27,735 (3,174) 1,224,097 1,248,658 35,216 1,283,874



















Comprehensive income (loss) for the period















Cash flow hedge gains, net of tax

- 2,131 - 2,131 - 2,131

Cash flow hedge losses transferred to the statements















of income, net of tax

- 1,157 - 1,157 - 1,157

Cash flow hedge losses transferred to property, plant and















equipment

- 378 - 378 - 378

Other comprehensive income

- 3,666 - 3,666 - 3,666

Net income (loss) for the period

- - 64,781 64,781 (397) 64,384

Comprehensive income (loss) for the period

- 3,666 64,781 68,447 (397) 68,050



















Dividends

- - (4,400) (4,400) - (4,400)

Repurchase of common shares

(320) - (20,106) (20,426) - (20,426)



















Balance at June 29, 2025

27,415 492 1,264,372 1,292,279 34,819 1,327,098





































Balance at December 29, 2025

26,348 494 1,260,856 1,287,698 35,059 1,322,757



















Comprehensive (loss) income for the period















Cash flow hedge losses, net of tax

- (1,889) - (1,889) - (1,889)

Cash flow hedge gains transferred to the statements















of income, net of tax

- (280) - (280) - (280)

Other comprehensive loss

- (2,169) - (2,169) - (2,169)

Net income for the period

- - 64,576 64,576 627 65,203

Comprehensive (loss) income for the period

- (2,169) 64,576 62,407 627 63,034



















Dividends

- - (4,179) (4,179) - (4,179)

Repurchase of common shares

- - (524) (524) - (524)



















Balance at June 28, 2026

26,348 (1,675) 1,320,729 1,345,402 35,686 1,381,088



Winpak Ltd.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows













(thousands of US dollars) (unaudited)















Quarter Ended

Year-To-Date Ended

June 28

June 29

June 28

June 29

2026

2025

2026

2025















Cash provided by (used in):





























Operating activities:













Net income for the period 34,230

29,939

65,203

64,384 Items not involving cash:













Depreciation 14,231

13,507

28,473

27,193 Amortization - deferred income (542)

(499)

(1,054)

(965) Amortization - intangible assets 335

346

664

696 Employee defined benefit plan expenses 665

676

1,358

1,357 Net finance income (2,942)

(2,680)

(5,954)

(5,440) Income tax expense 12,348

10,474

24,087

23,323 Other (1,014)

(949)

(1,243)

(1,311) Cash flow from operating activities before the following 57,311

50,814

111,534

109,237 Change in working capital:













Trade and other receivables (31,015)

5,747

(50,996)

6,801 Inventories (14,963)

(10,153)

(10,832)

(20,335) Prepaid expenses (981)

(346)

(3,997)

(2,879) Trade payables and other liabilities 7,870

2,443

(4,151)

(5,140) Contract liabilities 45

370

(201)

(181)















Employee defined benefit plan contributions (1,251)

(1,220)

(1,273)

(1,238) Income tax paid (11,423)

(15,921)

(18,557)

(30,900) Interest received 2,405

3,637

6,181

7,443 Interest paid (283)

(973)

(716)

(2,204) Net cash from operating activities 7,715

34,398

26,992

60,604















Investing activities:













Acquisition of property, plant and equipment - net (16,522)

(26,537)

(27,703)

(45,934) Acquisition of intangible assets (373)

(151)

(521)

(419) Net cash used in investing activities (16,895)

(26,688)

(28,224)

(46,353)















Financing activities:













Payment of lease liabilities (497)

(509)

(979)

(911) Dividends paid (2,111)

(2,155)

(4,285)

(135,399) Repurchase of common shares -

(5,474)

(27,606)

(19,172) Net cash used in financing activities (2,608)

(8,138)

(32,870)

(155,482)















Change in cash and cash equivalents (11,788)

(428)

(34,102)

(141,231)















Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 353,307

356,458

375,621

497,261















Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 341,519

356,030

341,519

356,030

SOURCE Winpak Ltd.

For further information, please contact: S.M. Taylor, Vice President and CFO, (204) 831-2254