Winnipeg Time-Traveling Adventure in new Young Adult Novel

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Brace yourselves for an exhilarating journey through time and self-discovery in "Prairie Girls," (FriesenPress). Canadian author, Barbara Wyatt, writes an unforgettable tale of a young adult who changes her life, and those around her, as she confronts bullies and false rumours with growing self-confidence.

The novel presents the heart of Winnipeg's past and present as Madeline, a figure skating sensation, CG, her formidable rival, and Annie, a time-traveling Red River settler who finds herself in the bustling streets of 21st-century Winnipeg.

Prairie Girls is an unforgettable tale of a young adult who changes her life, and those around her, as she confronts bullies and false rumours with growing self-confidence. The novel features Madeline, one of the top figure skaters in Manitoba, CG her rival, and Annie, a Red River settler who once lived Winnipeg’s dynamic historical era then finds herself in the body of a 15-year-old in 21st century Winnipeg. https://www.barbarawyatt.ca/

Madeline faces down bullies, gaining confidence and inspiring everyone in her path to challenge the status quo. Readers will be entertained by quirky humour and surprising facts. Did you know that Winnipeg was once infamous as one of Canada's most violent cities, where citizens dared to tar and feather the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly? Discover the untold story of the Winnipeg Victorias, who clinched the Stanley Cup multiple times, and relive the momentous history of Manitoba, the first province to grant women the right to vote.

Wyatt drew inspiration from her grandmother's vivid tales of Manitoba life in the 1880s that were printed by the Winnipeg Free Press in the 1920s.

Prairie Girls trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tq1G9FWDM2w

Reviews

"Prairie Girls is a great story! The story snapped along and kept me wanting to find out what happened next."

—Lu Lazzarotto, Gabriola Island

"Highly recommend it to anyone who loves history and heartwarming coming-of-age stories. This is definitely a five-star read!"

—Laura Ren

About Barbara Wyatt

Barbara Wyatt is the author of the popular Canadian novel, "Wind on the Sounds: A Novel Set on the Yacht Race Around Vancouver Island Canada." Wyatt dreams of playing ice hockey again but has found comfort in tennis, hiking, skiing, as well as working on her next novel.

For more information, contact:

Barbara Wyatt

(253) 984-7299

https://www.barbarawyatt.ca/

[email protected]

SOURCE Barbara Wyatt