WINNERS: THE 20th ACTRA AWARDS IN TORONTO

TORONTO, March 6, 2022 /CNW/ - ACTRA Toronto is proud to announce the winners of the 20th ACTRA Awards in Toronto.

Outstanding Performance – Gender Non-Conforming or Female Voice

Angela Asher as Voice of God, Silver Cord Trailer (Space Mop)

Outstanding Performance – Gender Non-Conforming or Male Voice

Joshua Graham as Sam Whippet in Go, Dog. Go!, "Dog The Right Thing" (DreamWorks; WildBrain Studios)

Outstanding Performance – Gender Non-Conforming or Female

Kelly McCormack as Darren in Sugar Daddy (Clique Pictures; Violator Films; Floyder Films)

Outstanding Performance – Gender Non-Conforming or Male

Dayo Ade as Anthony in Cinema of Sleep (Inferno Pictures Inc.)

Karl Pruner presented ACTRA Toronto's 2022 Award of Excellence to Art Hindle.

Karen Robinson announced that Sphère Média and Sienna Films' Sort Of takes the Members' Choice Series Ensemble Award. Kaya Kanashiro and Aden Bedard, who play the children Violet and Henry in the series, accepted the award for the ensemble.

A new ACTRA Toronto Stunt Ensemble award was introduced this year. The nominees were Mayor of Kingstown, Nightmare Alley and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City won the inaugural award for a big rig stunt in the film. Award-winning Stunt Coordinator Angelica Lisk-Hann presented the award to Stunt Coordinator Dan Skene, who accepted the award on behalf of the stunt ensemble.

"The 20th anniversary of our awards proved to be a stunning celebration of exceptional ACTRA Toronto talent, not the least of which was our Award of Excellence recipient, the illustrious Art Hindle," says President David Gale. "Our awards showed yet again that we have the breadth of outstanding talent to authentically tell any story, and as the Stunt Ensemble competition proved, if it's action you want, we have that, too. Plus, with more studio space being built in Ontario, I'm super excited at the increased opportunities for all our talented stars to reveal to the world what we can do."

The 20th ACTRA Awards in Toronto were presented online on ACTRA Toronto's YouTube channel tonight at 8 p.m. EST.

