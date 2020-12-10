Winners of the inaugural Kind Awards announced

2020 awards are the largest consumer-facing cannabis awards in Canadian history

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Kind Magazine unveiled the winners of the 2020 Kind Awards, highlighting the best and kindest Canadian cannabis companies of the year. Over 150+ budtenders across the country voted on 22 categories covering Brand of the Year, Best of the Indicas, Best of the Sativas, Best of the Hybrids and Best of the Rest - capturing edibles, vaporizers, beverages and other cannabis products.

"We wanted the people on the frontlines of the Canadian legalization experiment - the budtenders - to have their say on the best cannabis brands in the country," said Joshua Nagel, Founder and Publisher of Kind Magazine. "Straight and simple, we asked the people who have dedicated their careers to knowing, loving and selling weed, who makes the best? The kind Awards are a reflection of their voices."

Niagara-based Redecan, took the top honour as winner of the inaugural Kind Cup for Brand of the Year, representing the very best in Canadian cannabis. Redecan also took home five more awards, including Indica Disposable Pen of the Year and Sativa Disposable Pen of the year, and finished 2nd in four other categories.

Other winners include;

Indica of The Year, Dried Flower: Flowr, Pink Kush Sativa of The Year, Dried Flower: Color Cannabis, Pedro's Sweet Sativa Craft Cannabis of The Year: Broken Coast CBD Brand of The Year: Solei, Free

Twenty-two awards were given for various categories, visit https://kindmagazine.ca/article/awards/ to see the list of this year's honorees.

About KIND Magazine

Kind is one of the fastest-growing media companies in Canada and after only one year, is already one of Canada's top 20 largest magazines. In print, Kind is a luxury magazine given out with purchase in over 200 legal dispensaries from B.C to Ontario through 100,000 copies. All of our properties are inclusive in nature and focus on a live your best life approach. Core pillars include food/drink, health/wellness, travel/adventure, and music/culture and cannabis.

Find Kind Magazine online:

Website: kindmagazine.ca

Instagram: @kind.mag

SOURCE Kind Magazine

For further information: Liane Chance, [email protected], Phone: 416-409-7502