Winners of the 5th Annual Canadian FinTech & AI Awards announced in Toronto

The Digital Finance Institute announces the 2019 award winners in financial innovation

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The Digital Finance Institute is pleased to announce the 2019 winners of the 5th Annual Canadian FinTech & AI Awards, which were announced at a black tie gala awards ceremony on November 18, 2019, in Toronto before 660 leaders in finance, law, technology, AI and banking.

"The Institute's Awards recognize Canadian innovation and innovators in financial services and AI in Canada, and help promote Canada as a leading hub for technology innovation and research," says Ellis Odynn, the CEO of the Digital Finance Institute. "The Institute launched the Awards to celebrate Canadian innovation and build our tech community across the country and we're thrilled at how the Awards have grown in five years."

International experts judged the Awards from leading organizations that included Credit Suisse, the World Bank, Rolls-Royce, NASA, Lloyd's Bank, Amazon, Standard Chartered Bank, Airbnb, Hulu, Google, Cineplex, and LG Electronics.

The 2019 Winners are:

Canadian Bankers Association Bank Innovator of the Year Award

CIBC

Responsible Innovation in Financial Services Award

Scotiabank

HSBC Diversity & Inclusion in Innovation Award

Victoria Pelletier (IBM)

Scotiabank FemTech Leader of the Year Award

Debbie Gamble (Interac Corp.)

CIBC FinTech Startup of the Year Award

Symend

ICICI Bank FinTech Company of the Year Award

Cinchy

Paybright

Visa Entrepreneur / Innovation Leader of the Year Award

Kate Arthur (Kids Code Jeunesse)

ATB AI Company of the Year Award

Daisy Intelligence

Judges' Choice Award for Leadership

Darrell MacMullin (SecureKey)

Central 1 Credit Union of the Year Award

Meridian Credit Union

Investment Firm of the Year Award

Luge Capital

Advisory Firm of the Year Award

FinTech Growth Syndicate

Judges' Choice Award for Technology Impact

Applied Brain Research

Blockchain Company of the Year Award

nanopay

Law Firm of the Year Award

Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP

RegTech Solution of the Year Award

Exiger

Payments Company of the Year Award

Visa Inc.

Accelerator / Incubator of the Year Award

Accelerator Centre

The Awards were generously sponsored by ATB Financial, Canadian Bankers Association, Central 1, CIBC, HSBC Bank, ICICI Bank Canada, Payments Canada, Scotiabank, Visa Canada and Wildeboer Dellelce LLP.

The Awards recognize banks, credit unions, innovators, investors, advisory firms, law firms, technology companies, impactors and thought leaders across Canada in financial services.

The Digital Finance Institute is a think tank for financial technology, AI, law and innovation with three foundational pillars – financial inclusion, responsible innovation and supporting women in FinTech. Today, the Institute is run by Millennials, which we believe provides an important voice for leading Canada's digital economy forward inclusively.

SOURCE Digital Finance Institute

For further information: Media contact: Ellis Odynn, ellis@digitalfinanceinstitute.org, www.digitalfinanceinstitute.org

Related Links

digifin.org

