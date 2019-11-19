Winners of the 5th Annual Canadian FinTech & AI Awards announced in Toronto
Nov 19, 2019, 16:51 ET
The Digital Finance Institute announces the 2019 award winners in financial innovation
TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The Digital Finance Institute is pleased to announce the 2019 winners of the 5th Annual Canadian FinTech & AI Awards, which were announced at a black tie gala awards ceremony on November 18, 2019, in Toronto before 660 leaders in finance, law, technology, AI and banking.
"The Institute's Awards recognize Canadian innovation and innovators in financial services and AI in Canada, and help promote Canada as a leading hub for technology innovation and research," says Ellis Odynn, the CEO of the Digital Finance Institute. "The Institute launched the Awards to celebrate Canadian innovation and build our tech community across the country and we're thrilled at how the Awards have grown in five years."
International experts judged the Awards from leading organizations that included Credit Suisse, the World Bank, Rolls-Royce, NASA, Lloyd's Bank, Amazon, Standard Chartered Bank, Airbnb, Hulu, Google, Cineplex, and LG Electronics.
The 2019 Winners are:
- Canadian Bankers Association Bank Innovator of the Year Award
CIBC
- Responsible Innovation in Financial Services Award
Scotiabank
- HSBC Diversity & Inclusion in Innovation Award
Victoria Pelletier (IBM)
- Scotiabank FemTech Leader of the Year Award
Debbie Gamble (Interac Corp.)
- CIBC FinTech Startup of the Year Award
Symend
- ICICI Bank FinTech Company of the Year Award
Cinchy
Paybright
- Visa Entrepreneur / Innovation Leader of the Year Award
Kate Arthur (Kids Code Jeunesse)
- ATB AI Company of the Year Award
Daisy Intelligence
- Judges' Choice Award for Leadership
Darrell MacMullin (SecureKey)
- Central 1 Credit Union of the Year Award
Meridian Credit Union
- Investment Firm of the Year Award
Luge Capital
- Advisory Firm of the Year Award
FinTech Growth Syndicate
- Judges' Choice Award for Technology Impact
Applied Brain Research
- Blockchain Company of the Year Award
nanopay
- Law Firm of the Year Award
Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP
- RegTech Solution of the Year Award
Exiger
- Payments Company of the Year Award
Visa Inc.
- Accelerator / Incubator of the Year Award
Accelerator Centre
The Awards were generously sponsored by ATB Financial, Canadian Bankers Association, Central 1, CIBC, HSBC Bank, ICICI Bank Canada, Payments Canada, Scotiabank, Visa Canada and Wildeboer Dellelce LLP.
The Awards recognize banks, credit unions, innovators, investors, advisory firms, law firms, technology companies, impactors and thought leaders across Canada in financial services.
The Digital Finance Institute is a think tank for financial technology, AI, law and innovation with three foundational pillars – financial inclusion, responsible innovation and supporting women in FinTech. Today, the Institute is run by Millennials, which we believe provides an important voice for leading Canada's digital economy forward inclusively.
