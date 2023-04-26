TORONTO, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - ACTRA Toronto is proud to announce the winners of the 21st ACTRA Awards in Toronto.

Outstanding Performance – Gender Non-Conforming or Female Voice

bahia watson as Misty in My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, "The Traditional Unicorn Sleepover" (Entertainment One; Hasbro Studios; Hasbro; Atomic Cartoons)

Outstanding Performance – Gender Non-Conforming or Male Voice

Billy MacLellan, Narrator in Each Man's Son (McGill-Queen's University Press)

Outstanding Performance – Gender Non-Conforming or Female

Raven Dauda as Angela McManus in Five Days at Memorial, "Day Five" (ABC Signature, International Famous Players Radio Picture Corporation, Scott Rudin Productions)

Outstanding Performance – Gender Non-Conforming or Male

Eric Peterson as Junior in Junior's Giant (Bankrupt T Clown Productions Limited)

ACTRA Toronto's 2023 Award of Excellence was presented to Angelica Lisk-Hann by Wendy Crewson.

The 2023 ACTRA Toronto Stunt Award was presented to Paul Rutledge by John Stead.

Sort Of (Sienna Films, Sphere Media, Canada Media Fund (CMF), HBO Max) won the Members' Choice Series Ensemble Award, presented by AFBS.

What We Do In The Shadows, "The Night Market" (FX Productions, Two Canoes Pictures, 343 Incorporated, FX Network, Dive) won the 2023 Stunt Ensemble Award.

"Following a record-breaking production year in Ontario in 2022, we are thrilled to come together to celebrate our nominees and special award recipients this year at the 21st ACTRA Awards in Toronto," said ACTRA Toronto President David Gale. "Please join us in congratulating this year's winners and their outstanding performances that continue to amaze and inspire us."

The 21st ACTRA Awards in Toronto were presented at an intimate, in-person luncheon at the Palais Royale in Toronto on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. An online edition of the awards presentation will be posted to ACTRA Toronto's YouTube channel in the coming weeks.

Sponsors of the 21st Annual ACTRA Awards in Toronto include: Diamond sponsor: AFBS. Gold sponsors: ACTRA National; CBC; CMPA; Creative Arts Financial, a division of FirstOntario; Goldblatt Partners LLP; IATSE Local 873; NABET 700-M UNIFOR; and United Steelworkers. Silver sponsors: Bell Media; Cavalluzzo LLP; JLL; Take 5 Productions; and Whizbang Films.

ACTRA Toronto is the largest organization within ACTRA, representing over 15,000 of Canada's 28,000 professional performers working in recorded media in Canada. An advocate for Canadian culture since 1943, ACTRA is a member-driven union that continues to secure rights and respect for the work of professional performers.

Social Media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

TikTok

#ACTRAAwards

SOURCE ACTRA Toronto

For further information: Media contact, photos, press kit: Jennifer McGibbon, Public Relations Officer, 416-642-6710, [email protected]