Winners of the 2023 Bold Woman Award by Veuve Clicquot Announced

International program celebrates female entrepreneurship

MONTREAL, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The winners of the 2023 Bold Woman Award by Veuve Clicquot, which features two awards of distinction: the Bold Woman Award and Bold Future Award were announced last night at a ceremony in Toronto.

The Bold Champion Award, introduced to recognize a man who has demonstrated through concrete action his long-term commitment to better representation and consideration of women in society was also revealed.

Karine Vanasse, Mistress of Ceremonies, with Shelby Austin, Founder and CEO of Arteria Al, winner of the Bold Future Award, Jennifer Flanagan, Co-founder, President, and CEO of Actua, winner of the Bold Woman Award, and Veronique Gonneville, the Director of Marketing and Communications at Moët Hennessy Canada, at the Bold Woman Award by Veuve Clicquot ceremony. (CNW Group/Moët Hennessy Canada)

Mistress of Ceremonies, accomplished actress Karine Vanasse presided over the ceremony that paid homage to the brand's founder, Madame Clicquot's enterprising spirit and bold ideals. During its five-decade history, the platform has celebrated the achievements of over 400 women across 27 countries.

"The Canadian edition of the program received more than 350 submissions, presenting a challenging assignment for the jury to select our Bold Woman and Bold Future Award," said Veronique Gonneville, marketing and communications director, Moët Hennessy Canada. "These exceptional women have demonstrated great accomplishments and their individual talents, courage and tenacity are an inspiration to future generations."

Set around three pillars: demonstrate entrepreneurial daring, reinvent tradition with success, and maintain an ethical approach to business, the award recipients were selected via a rigorous evaluation process by a panel of distinguished judges.

The Bold Woman Award was awarded to Jennifer Flanagan, co-founder, president, and CEO, Actua. "Winning the Bold Woman Award is a celebration not only of my journey but also of the collective efforts of the Actua network in advancing women, and underrepresented youth in STEM. Together, we have championed equity and diversity, and I am proud to be a part of this community of bold women."

The Bold Future Award was awarded to Shelby Austin, founder and CEO, Arteria Al. "It is an honour to be recognized by Veuve Clicquot, as I have long appreciated the brand's commitment to supporting women in business. With this award, I hope to inspire the next generation of women to foster a culture of entrepreneurship and pursue their own career aspirations.'

The Bold Champion Award was awarded to Cameron Bailey, CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). "Receiving the Veuve Clicquot Bold Champion award is an honour, one that underscores the urgency for all of us to do more in support of women in business. Let this award serve as a reminder that we must stand together on the path to equality and progress."

The three finalists in each of the two categories were selected via a rigorous nomination and evaluation process by a panel of esteemed judges. Leading marketing consulting agency T1, provided assessment and counsel in helping to implement diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging best practices in the program.

Established by Veuve Clicquot, the iconic Champagne House renowned for its commitment to female empowerment, the Bold Woman Award by Veuve Clicquot is the first and longest-running international award of its kind. The platform celebrates the pioneering and fearless contributions of women entrepreneurs and pays tribute to Madame Clicquot, by embodying her innovative thinking and business acumen.

Each winner was gifted a custom-made trophy and will be invited to join winners from around the world at a three-day immersion into the history and tradition of Maison Veuve Clicquot in Reims, France.

About Veuve Clicquot

Founded in Reims in 1772, Veuve Clicquot still remains true to its motto: "Only one quality, the finest". In 1805, Madame Clicquot took over the reins of the House and became one of the first business women of modern times. Driven by her unfailing optimism, she was soon named 'la Grande dame of Champagne'. Her free spirit, her boldness and her culture of innovation have continued to inspire the House, the footprint of which still radiates throughout the world. Despite hardships, she looked to the future with confidence, and won the almost impossible bet for a woman of her time, by revolutionizing the champagne industry. "If in the search of perfection, we must take two steps at a time, I do believe that we should not be content in only taking one." - Madame Clicquot. The colour yellow – included on its labels since 1877, is also that of the rising sun. An ode to joy and optimism, expressing one of the House's convictions that each new day offers the promise of new possibilities to build a brighter future.

