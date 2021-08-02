Winners of COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2021 Best Choice Award Announced Showcasing a New Generation of Digital Transformation Solutions

On July 30, the list of winners is announced through an online premiere with products that cover the latest digital transformation solutions. The industries consist of: Gaming, AI, IoT, HPC, Video Streaming, Vehicle Technology, 3D Printing, XR and more. The winning companies include AMD, ASRock, ATEN, AVermedia, Chiun Mai Communication, E Ink, Innodisk, j5Create, Jorjin, MiTAC Digital, MSI, NVIDIA, PLANET, Realtek, Silicon Labs, Supermicro, XYZprinting, and more international companies. The winner of the Best Choice of the Year of 2021 is MSI's MEG Aegis Ti5.

TCA points out that the main criteria to win in Best Choice Award is that the products must be able to improve users' operational efficiency or solve pain points of users facing digital transformations. Products that succeed in this will be noticed definitely by the jury panel.

COMPUTEX Best Choice Award Selects only the Best Products & Solutions

Best Choice Award is the official award of COMPUTEX TAIPEI. Since 2002, it has been annually with each year's COMPUTEX. Entering its 19th edition, it has continued to uphold its goal of providing global buyers with the best purchasing reference that is reliable by both buyers and manufacturers. To maintain objectivity and fairness, every entrant in every edition of Best Choice Award is judged by a panel of judges from multiple backgrounds. The panel will then select the award winning products based on their functionality, innovation, market potential, and other criteria to maintain the reputation of the award.

About TCA

Taipei Computer Association (TCA) is a leading not-for-profit ICT industry organization in Taiwan. TCA currently has over 4,000 active corporate members. These member companies may be categorized into three main sectors such as IT services, computer systems and software companies. These members represent about 80% of the production value of the ICT industry.

The complete list of winners of the COMPUTEX Best Choice Award in the award's official website: https://bcaward.computex.biz/

TAIPEI (aka COMPUTEX) & InnoVEX>

Established in 1981, COMPUTEX TAIPEI, the world's leading technology tradeshow, was organized and named by Taipei Computer Association (TCA) during the chairmanship of Mr. Stan Shih. TAITRA was invited as co-organizer in 1985. InnoVEX, co-orgazined by TCA and TAITRA, is a special exhibition for Startups which has diversified events and matchmaking platforms to accelerate the collaboration of ideas, innovative technologies and manufacturing capacity.

COMPUTEX CYBERWORLD : https://show.computex.biz/online.aspx

SOURCE Taipei Computer Association (TCA)

For further information: Elroy Yao, [email protected], +886-2-25774249