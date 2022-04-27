Winners of 2022 Arrell Global Food Innovation Awards Announced

GUELPH, ON, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Working directly with communities to build capacity and improve access to food is a common theme for both winners of this year's Arrell Global Food Innovation Awards.

Arrell Food Institute at the University of Guelph is pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 Arrell Global Food Innovation Awards. The winners have made significant impacts to communities worldwide. The two prizes of $100,000 are awarded annually in these categories: research innovation and community engagement innovation.

The winners:

Dr. Delia Grace Randolph, winner of the research innovation award, is a renowned scientist with unique and transformative impacts on the safety of food systems and public health in developing countries. As a trained veterinarian and epidemiologist, she brings a special expertise on the interconnectedness of animal health, human health and eco-health to her work. A focus of her work is improving food safety in informal markets in developing countries.

"I'm honoured to be named the recipient of the Arrell Global Food Innovation Award in the area of research impact," she said.

"There is a very critical relationship between animal, human, and environment health and I hope we can continue to research and find ways to help improve food safety and thus the health of humans and animals. While there is still a lot to learn, by listening and engaging, thinking and trying, we can achieve much more."

Access Agriculture, winner of the community engagement innovation award, is a non-profit organization that works directly with community groups to produce and deliver high-quality, farmer-to-farmer training videos. The video resources help to provide informative and relevant content to farmers in small communities. The organization helps ensure the videos are available in local languages and accessible to smallholder farmers even in remote rural areas where technology, power and internet are limited. Over the past decade, the videos have reached 90 million people and have helped ensure healthier and more resilient food systems.

Accepting the award for Access Agriculture are Paul Van Mele, co-founder and director international development; Josephine Rodgers, co-founder and executive director; and Jane Nalunga, coordinator of the Rural Entrepreneur program.

"On behalf of the Access Agriculture team and our worldwide partners, we are delighted and grateful to receive the Arrell Global Food Innovation Award," said Rodgers.

"Farmers are vitally important to rural and urban communities, providing healthy food that people need. Thanks to local community groups and grassroots organizations we are able to identify topics relevant across the Global South, where inspirational farmers can show others how to farm in harmony with the environment. These resources in local languages will have a lasting impact on today's and future rural communities."

"On behalf of all of us at U of G, I want to congratulate Dr. Delia Grace Randolph and Access Agriculture for this well-deserved recognition of their creative contributions to food safety, access and security," said U of G president Dr. Charlotte Yates.

"Sustainable food systems are foundational for our collective future. The Arrell Food Institute and the University of Guelph are proud to support the next generation of food leaders through initiatives like the Arrell Global Food Innovation Awards."

Awarded annually since 2018, the Arrell Global Food Innovation Awards recognize unique approaches and achievements of individuals and organizations around the globe.

"Our world is faced with issues that are causing pressures on different parts of the food system. In many communities, local food producers are struggling to continue to grow or provide food to their communities," said Dr. Evan Fraser, Arrell Food Institute director.

"However, with the innovative and dedicated work of Dr. Delia Grace Randolph and Access Agriculture, millions more people can have safer and better access to food while also protecting the planet and incorporating important cultural and societal roots."

The Arrell Global Food Innovation Awards are adjudicated by a group of internationally recognized scientists and community activists. This year's adjudicators are: Nadia Theodore, senior vice president, global government and industry relations, Maple Leaf Foods; Florence Lasbennes, managing director, 4SD; Lawrence Haddad, executive director, Gain and; Adrienne Xavier, acting director of the Indigenous Studies Program, McMaster University.

