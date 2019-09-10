Winners of 2019 Toronto Urban Design Awards announced tonight

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of Toronto's design and development community came together at the Palais Royal tonight to celebrate the 2019 Toronto Urban Design Awards winners.

The City of Toronto is committed to promoting design excellence and hosts the Toronto Urban Design Awards every other year to acknowledge the significant contribution that architects, landscape architects, urban designers, artists, design students and city builders make to the appearance and livability of the city.

This competition offers the opportunity to receive city-wide recognition for outstanding design projects from an independent jury of urban visionaries, professionals and academics, representing the local and international design communities.

This year, there were a total of 113 submissions in nine categories, containing a variety of built projects, visions and master plans and student works. The jury selected a total of nine projects for Awards of Excellence, 12 for Awards of Merit and one for the Special Jury Award.

The 2019 award winners follow by category:

Elements

Award of Excellence: The Luminous Veil, Prince Edward Viaduct

Award of Excellence: The Blue Room, 802, 834 and 940 College St.

Award of Merit: Indigenous Cultural Markers, Humber College North and Lakeshore Campuses

North and Lakeshore Campuses Award of Merit: Nathan Phillips Square Bicycle Station, 100 Queen St. W.

Private Buildings in Context – Low Scale

Award of Merit: Casey House , 119 Isabella St.

Private Buildings in Context – Mid-Rise

Award of Merit: DUKE , 2803 Dundas St. W.

, 2803 Dundas St. W. Award of Merit: 109 OZ, 109 Ossington Ave.

Private Buildings in Context – Tall

Award of Merit: SQ at Alexandra Park, 55 Cameron St.

Public Buildings in Context

Award of Excellence: Albion Library, 1515 Albion Rd.

Award of Excellence: Daniels Building, One Spadina Cresc.

Award of Merit: Odeyto Indigenous Centre at Seneca College , 1750 Finch Ave. E.

, 1750 Finch Ave. E. Award of Merit: Myhal Centre for Engineering Innovation and Entrepreneurship, University of Toronto , 55 St. George St.

Small Open Spaces

Award of Excellence: Trillium Park & William G. Davis Trail , 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W.

, 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W. Award of Merit: College Promenade BIA Streetscape and Parkettes, College St. Promenade

Large Places and/or Neighbourhood Designs

Award of Excellence: Grange Park Revitalization, 26 Grange Rd.

Award of Excellence: Berczy Park, 35 Wellington St. E.

Visions and Master Plans

Award of Excellence: TOcore: Downtown Parks and Public Realm Plan, Downtown Toronto

Award of Merit: Laneway Suites: A New Housing Typology for Toronto

Award of Merit: Humber Bay Park Master Plan, 2225 Lake Shore Blvd. W.

Student Projects

Award of Excellence: The Urban Living Room, Toronto Port Lands

Award of Merit: Spaces for Economic Diversity, North York and City-Wide

Special Jury Award for Catalytic Infrastructure

Port Lands Flood Protection & Enabling Infrastructure Project- Bridge Design and Engineering

A display of the winning entries will take place at the following locations:

City Hall rotunda from September 23 to 26

Scarborough Civic Centre gallery from September 30 to October 3

North York Civic Centre from October 7 to 11

Etobicoke Civic Centre from October 14 to 18

The 2019 awards jury consisted of the following five people:

Jane Hutton , OALA, University of Waterloo

, OALA, Nina-Marie Lister , MCIP, RRP, Hon. ASLA, Ryerson University

, MCIP, RRP, Hon. ASLA, David Miller , OAA, FRAIC, MacLennan Jaunkains Miller Architects

, OAA, FRAIC, MacLennan Jaunkains Miller Architects Emmy Scholten , LLM, Benthem Crouwel Architects, The Netherlands

, LLM, Benthem Crouwel Architects, Alexandru Taranu , FRAIC, FCIP, OAA, RPP, CanU, City of Brampton

More information about the Toronto Urban Design Awards and the jury report, which includes photographs and full project credits for each of the winning submissions, are available at http://www.toronto.ca/tuda.

Quote:

"I'm honoured to celebrate the 2019 Toronto Urban Design Awards to acknowledge the incredible work that goes into creating Toronto's urban fabric. Our city is constantly evolving but our goal remains the same: to ensure vibrant, diverse, affordable and safe spaces for everyone."

- Mayor John Tory

