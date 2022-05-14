Charlotte Cardin leads with three awards

24 first-time winners take home a coveted JUNO statuette

Special honours presented to Inuk singer-songwriter Susan Aglukark (Humanitarian Award Presented by Music Canada), the late Denise Jones (Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award) and Dallas Green (MusiCounts Inspired Minds Ambassador Award Presented by Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation)

TORONTO, May 14, 2022 /CNW/ - For the first time in three years, The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) honoured artists and industry leaders at the helm of Canada's music scene tonight at the 2022 JUNO Opening Night Awards Presented by Ontario Creates. Co-hosted by Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe (CBC Music's The Block ) and Ann Pornel ( The Great Canadian Baking Show ), the festivities took place in person at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, where 41 JUNO Awards were presented.

Montreal's pop-electro sensation, Charlotte Cardin took the lead this year with three awards: Single of the Year Presented by Live Nation Canada, Artist of the Year Presented by SiriusXM Canada and Pop Album of the Year. Chart-topping singer-songwriter The Weeknd followed with two awards for Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year and Songwriter of the Year Presented by SOCAN. The evening's celebrations also put a spotlight on Canada's emerging and rising talent with 24 first-time winners taking home JUNO awards.

The renowned industry event saw five show-stopping performances from 2022 Francophone Album of the Year nominee Roxane Bruneau ; Alternative Album of the Year Presented by CBC Music nominee Ruby Waters ; 2021/2022 Allan Slaight JUNO Master Class short list artist, Jesse Gold ; two-time JUNO Award nominees VALLEY and 2022 JUNO Award winner Allison Russell (Contemporary Roots Album of the Year), who moved audiences with her In Memoriam tribute.

FOR A COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS AT THE 2022 JUNO OPENING NIGHT AWARDS PRESENTED BY ONTARIO CREATES INCLUDING BIOGRAPHIES AND IMAGES, GO TO WWW.JUNOAWARDS.CA .

The 2022 JUNO Opening Night Awards Presented by Ontario Creates are available to rewatch on-demand via CBC Gem or CBCMusic.ca/junos .

Full press release here .

SOURCE CARAS/The JUNO Awards

For further information: Cherise Williams, rock-it promotions, [email protected]