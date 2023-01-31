WINNER OF WORLD OF DANCE DUO, LES TWINS, PARTNER WITH KIDS WRITE NETWORK TO BRING THE RISE FOR MENTAL HEALTH TOUR TO TORONTO

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - This March, Les Twins, the Parisian dance duo sensation known for taking part in multiple world tours with Beyoncé, are bringing their Rise for Mental Health Tour to Toronto and the GTA schools. The tour, in partnership with The Kids Write Network (KWN), the award-winning, Montreal-based youth arts program, that was established in 2012 began in Montreal Quebec with over 500 schools requesting their mental health workshop. For over a decade, KWN has used writing, art, music and now dance to help children and young adults facing a variety of hardships improve their coping skills and build self-confidence.

Les Twins are self-taught dancers who were discovered when videos of them street dancing went viral on YouTube. They gained further acclaim after winning NBC's World of Dance in 2017, crowned by judges Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough.

Since then, Les Twins have toured as featured artists alongside Beyoncé for her Mrs. Carter and On the Run world tours. They credit Beyoncé for teaching them English. Les Twins have also worked with Jay-Z, Drake, Snoop Dogg and Missy Elliott.

Together, Laurent Nicolas Bourgeois and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois, and the KWN have created a first of its kind tour that uses its 6-step, scientific storytelling methodology, researched by McGill University. It is the only mental health solution that has been adapted to 4 arts. The program increases confidence, self-esteem and improves the mental well being of our youth.

The tour is currently booking schools to participate. Toronto and GTA-based schools interested in booking can send their request to [email protected].

The Toronto and GTA- tour is proudly sponsored by OverCat and the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel.

ABOUT LES TWINS

Les Twins started dancing on the streets of Paris at 13 years old. It wasn't long before they were very well known in the dance scene. They rose to prominence in Europe teaching thousands of students which eventually led them to Russia and Japan. They became worldwide sensations after a video of their performance on the San Diego leg of the World of Dance tour went viral with over 84 million views.

They broke barriers by being the first dancers signed to the Jordan brand as artists, personally handpicked by Michael Jordan himself. For four seasons, Les Twins have occupied the seats of the masters of the dance show Révolution in Quebec.

ABOUT KIDS WRITE NETWORK

The Kids Write Network (KWN) is an award-winning program for youth that has been adapted through all the arts; writing, art, music and dancing being the last one. Since 2012, the KWN has been used in inner-city schools, with cancer patients and survivors, high and low functioning youth on the spectrum as well as with youth and young adults with behavior management challenges.

