The restaurant concept – founded in Texas and popularised in the U.S. – offers classic and boneless wings and crispy tenders, always cooked-to-order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of the brand's 12 signature flavours, including sweet, savoury, and spicy varieties. One of these flavours, Honey Garlic, is the brand's take on the proprietary flavour that consumer research shows Canadians' crave, and was crafted exclusively for Canada by the Flavour Experts, just in time for Canada Day celebrations. Wingstop's simple menu also features fresh-cut, seasoned fries; signature sides; and scratch-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

The grand opening celebration will commence at 11 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by a performance by acclaimed beatboxer and winner of "Canada's Got Talent," Scott Jackson. The first 100 guests who order in the restaurant on June 29, opening day, will win five free wings each week for one year.

Wingstop's entrance into Canada adds to the notable global scale of the fast-casual brand, which is committed to Serving the World Flavour, growing at a rapid pace across the globe with over 1,800 restaurants across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

"Our first restaurant opening in Canada is a proof point of Wingstop's success and portability outside the United States, where our brand has experienced so much success," said Nicolas Boudet, Wingstop's president of international. "Wingstop's vision is to become a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand and has a clear pathway to 7,000+ global restaurants, where Canada is a key part of our international growth strategy. Wingstop's ability to deliver an unparalleled guest and flavour experience gives us confidence in our brand's potential in Canada."

Fans can visit the new restaurant in person and place online orders for takeaway or delivery through the brand's leading technology platform. This grand opening is the first of many activities planned for Wingstop in Canada this year. For more information, fans can visit www.wingstop.ca to order their favourite flavour and stay up to date on brand news and events.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 1,800 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavour through an unparalleled guest experience and use of a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings and tenders, and thigh bites, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of various bold, distinctive flavours. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2021, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 20.2% year-over-year to approximately $2.3 billion, marking the 18th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, our system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,791 as of March 26, 2022. During the fiscal quarter ended March 26, 2022, Wingstop generated 62.3% of sales via digital channels including Wingstop.com and the Wingstop app, with a goal of digitizing 100% of transactions.

A key to this business success and consumer fandom stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all stakeholders.

For more information visit www.wingstop.ca and follow @WingstopCanada on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org .

