Wines of Ontario Launches New Campaign Celebrating the People Behind the Bottle

A bold evolution of Pleasure to Meet You, the 2025–26 campaign explores Ontario VQA wine through story, sound and human connection.

NIAGARA, ON, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Wines of Ontario (WOO) is proud to unveil the next chapter in its Pleasure to Meet You platform with the launch of its 2025–26 campaign. Timed to coincide with Ontario Wine Week (June 16–20), this year's campaign places the spotlight where it truly belongs: on the 194 winemakers who shape the soul of Ontario VQA wine.

194 winemakers. One passion. Captured by photographer David Pike, this portrait series anchors the campaign’s refined visual identity – celebrating the craft, care and character behind every bottle of Ontario VQA wine. (CNW Group/Wines of Ontario)

Building on the momentum of last year's successful rebrand, this evolution shifts focus from product to people, positioning Ontario's winemakers as cultural leaders, stewards of the land and passionate voices of place. Through intimate profiles, behind-the-scenes content and rich storytelling, the campaign reveals the human side of VQA wines – where authenticity, craft and community converge.

"This campaign is about reintroducing Ontario VQA wine through the lens of those who live and breathe it," says Dean Foerter, Executive Director. "It's not just about what's in your glass. It's about who made it, why it matters and how it all comes together to tell a uniquely local story."

A Sophisticated New Look

The campaign debuts a refined visual identity developed with Toronto and Montreal studio Collective Advantage, rooted in simplicity and sophistication. Drawing inspiration from gallery and fashion culture, WOO enlisted world-renowned photographer David Pike to capture the essence of all 194 winemakers across the province. This refreshed look elevates Ontario VQA wine as a premium lifestyle brand, while staying grounded in craft, character and human connection.

Running through fall 2025 across digital, social, print, radio and out-of-home, the campaign is built to spark action: visit a winery, meet the makers and taste the difference. At every touchpoint, audiences are invited to explore Ontario VQA wine one story, one sip and one winemaker at a time.

A Sonic Portrait of Ontario VQA Wine

In a one-of-a-kind collaboration brought to life by artists Sen Sanik and Lolo Urbiztondo, WOO is turning the winemaking process into music, literally. Using real audio from vineyards and wineries – fermentations, bottling lines, even electrical signals from vines – this project transforms raw, sensory moments into original electronic compositions. It's not just inspired by Ontario VQA wine, it's made from it. And it's a world's first.

The project will premiere as a live experience this summer in Toronto, with details coming soon.

Explore Wine Country Your Way

Also launching alongside the campaign is the refreshed 2025/26 Wines of Ontario Travel Guide. Featuring 150 participating wineries, curated experiences and a new look that mirrors the campaign's storytelling style, the guide offers an open invitation to taste, tour and connect. Available both online and in print, it's everything visitors need to plan their next adventure, one glass and one stop at a time.

Experience the campaign and start your journey at winesofontario.ca

SOURCE Wines of Ontario

