Wineology turns Canadians into craft vintners with new winemaking kit

"Canadians are looking for ways to connect over their shared passions around food and wine, and Wineology provides a great opportunity to learn the nuances behind the winemaking process," said Jon Purdy, Senior Brand Manager, RJS Craft Winemaking. "Wineology is a fun and engaging way for wine lovers – from novice to expert – to extend their interest into actual hands-on winemaking. The kit provides an opportunity to connect with family and friends while crafting the perfect blend together, from the comfort of home."

A wine option for everyone

Available in three styles inspired by popular varietals, Pinot Grigio style, Merlot style and Rosé style, Wineology has an option for everyone. The Wineology kit comes equipped with everything needed to craft wine, including the juice concentrate, fermentation agents, and holding bags. The winemaking process takes just three weeks and makes the equivalent of about five 750ml bottles that will stay fresh for up to six weeks.

From our kit to your lips in three weeks

In just three weeks, Wineology wine is ready to drink. The process happens over four easy-to-follow stages:

Phase 1 (Day 1): Mix the ingredients and start the fermentation process

Phase 2 (Day 11): Stabilizing and Clearing

Phase 3 (Day 16): Final adjustments

Phase 4 (Day 21): Wineology is now ready to enjoy!

Compact Convenience

From the crafting process to serving, the Wineology packaging is conveniently designed to make every step as easy as possible. Other conveniences of the craft winemaking kit include its compact size - it takes up very little counter space and wide handles allow for easy carrying and transporting.

"Wineology is a great solution for Canadians looking for an affordable opportunity to personally craft delicious quality wine and a new do-it-yourself hobby to explore," said Purdy.

The craft winemaking kits are available for purchase across North America at Amazon, Walmart.ca, Costco.ca and select independent retailers. Additional retailers coming soon including Loblaws and Red Apple.

Visit mywineology.ca for more information on available styles and for helpful crafting instructions complete with a how-to video.

About Wineology

Wineology defies tradition and puts you in the creator's seat, empowering you to discover the joy and pride of crafting the perfect wine. Wineology is your DIY, all-in-one winemaking kit that contains everything you need to craft wine easily and within 3 weeks in the comfort of your own home. In an easily transportable format, you can take the box with you anywhere. The wine stays fresh for up to 6 weeks, so it's the box that keeps on giving.

Wineology is the perfect introduction product into the exciting world of craft winemaking. To explore more, visit mywineology.ca. Please enjoy responsibly.

About RJS Craft Winemaking

RJS Craft Winemaking is a division of Arterra Wines Canada, the country's leading producer and marketer of award-winning, globally recognized Canadian and imported wines.

RJS Craft Winemaking puts you in the creator's seat, empowering you to discover the joy and pride of personal winemaking. Turning experiences into personalized creations for you to share with friends and family. From discovering the wine that rewards your taste profile, to a satisfying experience that continues beyond the store. We promise you a quality craft wine and exciting innovations, worthy of sharing again and again.

