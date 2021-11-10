Wine Rack Stores Raise $80K to Support Reconciliation Through the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund

Interest in supporting reconciliation came directly from Wine Rack's Wine Merchants who came forward asking what Wine Rack could do to help after hearing the news of the recovered remains of Indigenous children at former residential school sites.

"We are deeply grateful for Wine Rack's leadership and contribution to moving the reconciliation movement forward," said Sarah Midanik, President & CEO, the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund. "In answering Gord Downie's call to 'Do Something', the Wine Rack's initiative will support critical work building awareness, education, and connections between all peoples in Canada."

As a national Indigenous-led charity, DWF relies on generous donations from individuals, corporations, foundations, and others to ensure we have the funding to continue to educate all people in Canada about the history and ongoing impacts of the residential schools system and the unique interests, rights, and perspectives of Indigenous people, build connections between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples, and move reconciliation forward.

"Our employees are passionate and committed to making a difference in the communities in which they live and work," says Stephen Murphy, Director Operations, Wine Rack. "As a proud Canadian company, we are committed to diversity, inclusion and belonging, and to supporting our communities in times of need. We all have a role to play in honouring the legacy of Indigenous peoples and commend our Wine Rack employees for taking the initiative to 'Do Something' toward reconciliation in a real, tangible way. This campaign raised $80K to date, but it's really just one step in our journey toward reconciliation."

About the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund

Inspired by Chanie's story and Gord's call to build a better Canada, the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund aims to build cultural understanding and create a path toward reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples. Our goal is to improve the lives of Indigenous people by building awareness, education, and connections between all peoples in Canada. Learn more at downiewenjack.ca.

About Wine Rack

With more than 164 wine boutiques conveniently located throughout Ontario, Wine Rack provides a breadth of quality Ontario and International Canadian Blended wines for any occasion. It carries over 150 products from well known brands such as Jackson-Triggs, Inniskillin, Saintly, Bask, OPEN, Bodacious, Naked Grape, Growers Cider, Cartier Irish Cream and many more. Wine Rack employs approximately 1,000 staff across Ontario and is the retail division of Arterra Wines Canada, Inc. For more information about Wine Rack, visit Winerack.com

About Arterra

Arterra Wines Canada, Inc. is the country's leading producer and marketer of award-winning, globally recognized Canadian and imported wines. Arterra is headquartered in Mississauga, ON, operates eight wineries across the country, with over 1,700 acres of premium vineyards in Canada's wine regions. For more information about Arterra Wines Canada, Inc., visit www.arterracanada.com.

For further information: For media enquiries, contact: Amanda Charles, Manager, Marketing & Communications, Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund, 647-289-2753, [email protected]; Danielle D'Agostino, Communications Manager, Arterra Wines Canada, 905-301-0774, [email protected]

