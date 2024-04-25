NIAGARA, ON, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Wine Marketing Association of Ontario (WMAO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dean Foerter as its full-time permanent Executive Director. Dean brings nearly 25 years of invaluable experience in brand building, advertising, marketing, market research and new product development, with significant expertise in the wine category.

Wine Marketing Association of Ontario Appoints Dean Foerter as Permanent Executive Director. (CNW Group/Wine Marketing Association of Ontario)

Prior to joining WMAO, Dean held distinguished positions at some of the world's leading advertising agencies, including J. Walter Thompson, where he served as Chief Strategy Officer for both the Toronto and Chicago offices. His extensive background and proven track record make him an outstanding addition to the WMAO team.

"We are delighted to welcome Dean as our permanent Executive Director," said the WMAO Board of Directors in a joint statement. "His leadership, vision and dedication over the past several months, alongside our exceptional staff, have earned him the respect of the Board, the VQA Marketing Committee and industry stakeholders. With Dean at the helm, we are confident in our ability to further enhance our brand strategy and marketing assets."

Dean's appointment marks a significant milestone for WMAO, as he transitions from his previous role as Interim Executive Director. The Board extends its sincere gratitude to Dean and all stakeholders for their hard work, commitment, and collaboration as the organization embarks into an exciting new strategic brand territory in the coming months.

"I'm grateful to be welcomed into this team," said Dean. "I look forward to creating experiences that thrill and delight the wine drinkers of Ontario, and ultimately helping Ontario take its rightful place as a leading new world wine region."

Under Dean's leadership, WMAO looks forward to advancing its mission of promoting Ontario's vibrant wine industry and showcasing the exceptional quality and diversity of Ontario wines to consumers both domestically and internationally.

About the Wine Marketing Association of Ontario:

The Wine Marketing Association of Ontario is dedicated to promoting the VQA wines of Ontario – both the vintners and the unique qualities of our authentic VQA wines that are made exclusively from 100% Ontario-grown grapes. Wine Country Ontario is dedicated to promoting Ontario's wine-growing regions – from the wines and wineries themselves to the complete experience of each destination: local cuisine, year-round activities and warm hospitality. Wine Country Ontario is a brand trademark of the Wine Marketing Association of Ontario.

