Wine Growers Ontario Thanks Federal Government For Funds For Federal Winery Support Program in Budget 2021

VINELAND, ON, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Wine Growers Ontario (WGO), whose members produce over 80% of the wine made in Ontario, thanks the federal government for providing $101 million over two years in the 2021 Budget for a wine support program.

WGO and partners across the country worked together with senior federal officials to develop a trade legal wine grower support program. In July 2020, the federal government announced that it would terminate the excise duty exemption program, which was implemented in 2006 and supported investment in more than 400 grape wineries, stimulated 40 million litres of new wine production, and in 2020 contributed almost $5 billion annually to the national economy.

"Today's Budget announcement is key to the future success of the Ontario wine industry. The loss of the excise duty exemption would have been devastating without such a program in place. We know how valuable this program is for the future of our industry and we look forward to ensuring that this program is in place long past the two years announced today. That certainty will allow us to continue to invest and grow the 18,000 jobs in our province that rely on our industry," said President & CEO of Wine Growers Ontario, Aaron Dobbin.

"Over the past year, Wine Growers Ontario along with our national association and partners in British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Quebec has worked tirelessly with federal officials to develop a winery support program that is trade legal and will benefit our industry. We will continue to work to get that program put in place. I want to specifically thank Agriculture Minister Bibeau, International Trade Minister Ng and our local MPs Chris Bittle, Tony Baldinelli and Francesco Sorbara who have helped ensure the funding is in place for this essential program," said Wine Growers Ontario Chair, Del Rollo.

About Wine Growers Ontario

Wine Growers Ontario members include all sizes of wineries in Ontario as well as commercial grape growers. Our members produce over 80% of all of the wine made in Ontario including Vintners Quality Alliance (VQA), 100% Ontario and International-Domestic Blend (IDB). WGO is committed nurturing a grape and wine industry that reflects consumer demand and is sustainable and profitable for all.

