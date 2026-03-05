WINDSOR PSW DEATH EXPOSES SAFETY FAILURES IN ONTARIO'S HOMECARE SYSTEM

RICHMOND HILL, ON, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - The alleged murder of a personal support worker (PSW) in Windsor has exposed the serious and systemic safety failures facing frontline workers in Ontario's homecare sector.

The worker, a dedicated PSW working two homecare jobs to make ends meet and a proud steward with her union, SEIU Healthcare, was delivering essential care in her community when the incident occurred. While the circumstances of this tragedy are yet to be fully determined, like thousands of homecare workers across the province, she was performing her duties alone, without the safety infrastructure, oversight, or protections that are standard in hospitals and long-term care homes.

Homecare in Ontario depends on a workforce made up predominantly of women, many of them immigrant women and women of colour, whose work allows seniors and vulnerable residents to remain in their homes. These workers are among the lowest paid in the health system, yet the precarious work that keeps communities together takes place in a fragmented, largely for-profit system where their safety has never been properly established.

SEIU Healthcare says the tragedy highlights the urgent need for enforceable health and safety standards, better communication systems, and real investment in homecare infrastructure to protect both workers and the people they care for.

SEIU Healthcare re-iterates our long-standing calls for:

Clear, enforceable safety standards for homecare workers, similar to protections in hospitals and long-term care.

Lone-worker safety protections, including emergency alert technology and real-time response systems.

Stronger legal consequences for violence against healthcare workers, including updates to the Criminal Code of Canada.

Mandatory safety risk assessments before and during home visits.

Greater accountability for homecare employers and meaningful consultation with frontline workers and their union.

Statement from SEIU Healthcare President Tyler Downey:

"No family should ever hear that their loved one won't be coming home from work. Our union extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, colleagues, and community of our dedicated member and steward.

Homecare workers are sent into private residences every day, alone, with little to no real-time support, inadequate safety protocols, and virtually no enforceable infrastructure standards. That isn't a minor gap in the system, it's a dangerous failure that has been ignored for far too long.

This workforce is largely made up of immigrant women doing some of the most difficult and compassionate work in our healthcare system. The absolute minimum they should be able to expect is to do their job and return home safely at the end of the day.

Homecare requires workers to be safe and secure. The absence of protections is a recipe for tragedy. Our union will be reaching out to the provincial and federal governments on how we can work together to advance these protection measures for homecare workers."

