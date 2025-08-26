WINDSOR, ON, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - GreenShield, Canada's only national non-profit health and benefits organization, is reaffirming its long-standing commitment to Windsor-Essex with a new $2.5 million investment to expand access to mental health care and primary care services in the region.

Founded nearly 70 years ago in Windsor, GreenShield has always believed that purpose starts at home. With over $2.2 million invested and 4,000 local employee volunteer hours since 2020, this latest investment builds on a proud legacy of giving back to the community that shaped the organization.

"Windsor-Essex is where GreenShield's purpose of Better Health for All was born—and it continues to inspire everything we do," said Zahid Salman, President & CEO of GreenShield. "We're proud to grow our impact here through two new partnerships with the University of Windsor and Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare—organizations that share our deep commitment to improving health outcomes for all."

Strengthening Community Through Partnerships

GreenShield's new partnerships with the University of Windsor and Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare are designed to address health needs in the region—particularly for underserved populations—by combining local expertise with GreenShield's national capabilities.

With the University of Windsor, GreenShield is:

Co-developing digital mental health training modules to help employers implement the CSA Standard for Psychological Safety in the Workplace, with a focus on underserved workers;

Launching a new community-informed model to expand access to primary care for equity-seeking groups without consistent provider relationships; and

Supporting research opportunities for faculty and students to explore equity-informed and culturally appropriate approaches to mental health care.

As part of this partnership, the University of Windsor will rename the Windsor Hall building at 167 Ferry Street – home to the School of Social Work and the Centre for Executive and Professional Education – GreenShield Hall.

"This incredible collaboration reflects our shared commitment to building healthy communities for our entire region," said Robert Gordon, University of Windsor President and Vice-Chancellor. "By combining our strengths in research, community service, and education with GreenShield's longstanding dedication to improving health equity, we are confident that we can have a significant and lasting impact."

With Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, GreenShield is:

Supporting the extension of the hospital's mental health and addictions initiatives by providing digital tools—including internet-based Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (iCBT), peer support, and counselling—to extend care beyond current capacity and reach underserved populations.

"Our partnership with GreenShield represents a united vision to transforming how mental and addictions care is delivered in Windsor - making it more accessible, equitable, and responsive to the needs of our community," said Bill Marra, President and CEO, Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare. "This collaboration allows us to support more individuals, particularly in underserved populations, get the support they need, when they need it."

These partnerships reflect GreenShield's belief that Windsor-based companies have a responsibility—and a unique opportunity—to lead by example in giving back to the communities they call home.

A Non-Profit Model Built for Impact

At GreenShield, purpose and performance are deeply connected. As Canada's only national non-profit health and benefits organization, GreenShield's model is designed to align business success with social impact—ensuring that every initiative supports its mission of Better Health for All.

The organization's social impact efforts are focused on three key areas: Mental Health, Chronic Disease Management, and Essential Medicines. These priorities guide GreenShield's investments and partnerships, enabling the delivery of scalable, measurable solutions that address root causes and remove barriers to care.

This model is already making a difference in Windsor-Essex. In 2023, GreenShield launched its Essential Medicines Program in the region, providing 12 months of free access to vital prescriptions for individuals without public or private drug coverage—a modern expression of its founding belief that healthcare is a right, not a privilege.

"GreenShield isn't just funding programs—we're helping our partners scale their impact and reach the people who need it most," said Zahid Salman, President and CEO. "When we align our services with community needs, we can deliver real, lasting change."

Powered by People

GreenShield's impact is powered by its people—especially the nearly 900 employees based in Windsor-Essex, who create meaningful impact through company-supported programs that empower them to give back to causes close to home.

From supporting local health initiatives to volunteering at community events, GreenShield's Windsor team continues to show up for their neighbours—living the organization's purpose every day.

