Win FREE Candy for a year from CandyFunhouse.ca, Canada's Largest Online Candy Store!

Who doesn't love free candy? Now you can be a winner of your own for a year!

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - CandyFunhouse.ca has launched one of the largest giveaways in candy history – free candy for one year! Contest runs from September 9 to 30. One lucky winner will win one candy per day for one full year. One package will be sent every month with 28-31 candy choices given, for a year. Contest is open to Canadian residents, excluding Quebec. If you're thinking about winning free candy for a year, then look no further. Click here to enter the contest.

Candy lovers searching for hard-to-find candy across the globe should visit CandyFunhouse.ca, it is Canada's largest online candy store that is open 7 days a week, 24 hours a day to meet all of your candy needs. Whether you want something for yourself or bulk candy, or even retro candy for a blast to the past, CandyFunhouse.ca brings all of the best of sweets together in one place. You will not only find Canada's favorite candy brands, but American and British brands too. Find candy, American cereal, and more.

CandyFunhouse.ca offers:

Candy - Sour, Retro, Hard, Gummy, Novelty, Gum

Canadian, American and British Chocolate

Snacks – American Cereal, Drink Mix, Spreads, Cookies

Specialty – Vegan, Halal, Kosher, peanut-free, gluten-free

Have a favourite sweet? Simply visit CandyFunhouse.ca and search up the specific candy that you want. While CandyFunhouse.ca has a bit of everything for everyone, one of the most exciting things they offer is the chance to win the amazing candy on their website!

ABOUT CANDYFUNHOUSE.CA

Our goal is to add a touch of sweetness to our customers' lives. We bring you a huge variety of quality candy as well as the best service you've ever seen in a candy experience. Our team of friendly customer service staff are always positive and uplifting, showcasing that sweet times are what CandyFunhouse.ca is all about.

If you're looking for the best candy store in Canada, or the best online source to order candy internationally, CandyFunhouse.ca is the perfect online destination for all your candy needs. We've decided the world needs more fresh, delicious candy. We're here to bring you all of the best candy in one place.

