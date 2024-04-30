Win Big: Moon Gaming Launches Free Poker Mobile Game with Real Cash Prizes

Unlock the Thrill of Poker with Daily Hyper-Turbo Tournaments Focused on Entertainment and Skill

Pre-register and Secure Your Username on Moonpoker.com Today

Moon Poker Will be Available for Download June 21 on Apple App Store and Google Play

TORONTO, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Moon Gaming Inc. proudly announces the upcoming launch of Moon Poker , a revolutionary video game app that transforms the poker gaming experience. Unlike traditional poker apps, Moon Poker offers users the opportunity to participate in hyper-turbo tournaments for real cash prizes, without the need for any purchases. This innovative approach ensures fairness and accessibility for players worldwide, marking a significant evolution in mobile gaming.

Moon Poker introduces daily hyper-turbo tournaments, providing players with condensed gameplay sessions where they can compete for substantial cash prizes. These fast-paced tournaments are designed to fit into players' busy schedules, offering a thrilling gaming experience without the time commitment of traditional poker games.

"Moon Poker isn't just another app; it's a testament to our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in mobile gaming. With hyper-turbo tournaments and real cash prizes, we're offering players a truly unique and exhilarating experience that sets us apart in the market," says Andrew Shore, Founder of Moon Poker. "The game is always free to play with optional purchases to enhance your experience. Moon Poker is innovation at its finest, and we're proud to lead the way."

Players can earn extra stars through achievements, advertisements, or in-app purchases, allowing for extended play and progression through the game's levels. The app features a cosmic-themed gaming environment designed to entertain both casual players and poker enthusiasts alike.

Be among the first to experience the excitement by pre-registering and securing your username at www.moonpoker.com.

About Moon Gaming Inc.

Moon Gaming Inc., rooted in Toronto, Canada, is at the forefront of innovation in the mobile gaming industry. The debut creation, Moon Poker, redefines the entertainment landscape by offering a thrilling mobile video game that not only immerses players in a cosmic world, but also presents real cash prizes.

For further information: Media Contact: Brittany Bell, (416) 886-6711, [email protected]; Vanessa Obeng, (647) 763-8149, [email protected]